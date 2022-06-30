Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New ZuoRAT Malware Attacks Routers and Hijacks Connected Devices

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A Wi-Fi router in the dark.
KsanderDN/Shutterstock

Our transition to remote work has some odd implications for security. While an office’s IT team may monitor a router’s activity and patch vulnerabilities, teleworkers rarely do the same for their home office routers. And that’s opened the door to new malware, such as ZuoRAT.

Identified and described by Black Lotus Labs, the ZuoRAT malware is a remote access trojan (or RAT). It collects and sends a victim’s private data to an outside threat actor, usually a hacker or group of hackers. But ZuoRAT is especially sophisticated and damaging, for several reasons.

First, ZuoRAT targets SOHO (small business/home office) routers. It collects DNS lookups and network traffic from its victims—that’s some incredibly sensitive data, especially if you’re a teleworker or small business. It doesn’t help that this malware is two years old. It’s slowly infected routers since 2020.

Stealing network traffic is one thing, but ZuoRAT isn’t just some passive malware. It deploys two additional RATs to network-connected devices once it infects a router. And once that’s done, ZuoRAT can install even more malware to devices on a local network. This attack could allow hackers to hijack an entire network of PCs, bring down a small business with ransomware, or turn a local network into a botnet.

A World Without Wires: 25 Years of Wi-Fi
RELATEDA World Without Wires: 25 Years of Wi-Fi

ZuoRAT is custom-built on the MIPS architecture, and it’s basically undetectable with current security software. Also, it takes advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities in SOHO routers. Given the details, ZuoRAT may be the tool of a powerful hacking group or aggressive nation-state. (The last major SOHO router malware, called VPNFilter, was developed and deployed by the Russian government.)

The ZouRAT malware appears to infect SOHO routers from Cisco, Netgear, Asus, and DrayTek. Like most router malware, ZouRAT will die if you restart your router—removing the malware from other devices on your network may be a bit tricky, though.

If you own a SOHO router, I suggest restarting it and running an update for the latest firmware. But if this malware affects devices on your network, such as your PC, you may need to perform a factory reset.

Source: Black Lotus Labs

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »