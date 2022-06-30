Buying Guides
Tesla Shows Off Its Electric Semi Delivering Superchargers

Cory Gunther
Tesla Semi delivering chargers
Tesla

The all-electric Tesla Semi could go into production in 2023, according to Elon Musk, and now the company is teasing the big rig out in public. The company used its Tesla Semi to deliver a pack of Superchargers to the Weathertech Laguna Seca racetrack in California.

Earlier this year, Tesla opened up the pre-order and reservation system for its Semi, asking $5,000 to hold a spot in line, and now it looks like Tesla is ready to start teasing the vehicle with more frequency.

At this point, the Class 8 Tesla Semi is more than three years overdue since first getting announced. However, that hasn’t stopped Tesla from using it occasionally to complete tasks or deliver vehicles to customers.

For example, in a new video shared on Twitter, Tesla showcased its massive Semi prototype, transporting and delivering a big load of pre-assembled Supercharging stations to a Raceway in California. The location is a popular spot for performance Tesla owners, and now it appears that Tesla will be installing several charging stations at the track.

For what it’s worth, as of late, Tesla has started delivering its charging systems completely pre-assembled in an effort to speed up its ever-growing expansion of chargers. So while the delivery itself isn’t new or noteworthy, the fact that an unreleased prototype Tesla Semi did the job is exciting.

We still don’t have a concrete release date for the Tesla Semi. CEO Elon Musk recently mentioned production in 2023, but we’ll have to wait and see as usual.

via Electrek

