Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung Smart TVs Are the First to Embrace Cloud Gaming

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Samsung Gaming Hub on a smart TV.
Samsung

Samsung is rolling out its Gaming Hub for select 2022 smart TVs, cementing itself as the first smart TV brand to embrace cloud gaming. Gaming Hub provides an all-in-one interface for services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and NVIDIA GeForce Now. It even integrates with Twitch!

Gaming Hub is the first home for Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming smart TV app. This exclusivity, combined with the hub’s all-in-one nature, is a serious endorsement for cloud gaming. I’m especially impressed by the Gaming Hub’s interface, which treats these cloud gaming platforms like traditional streaming services—it even recommends new games to play!

A bunch of Xbox IP, including Master Cheif, on a Samsung smart TV.
Microsoft

Gaming hub is rolling out to the following TVs:

The rise of cloud gaming presents an interesting opportunity for smart TV manufacturers. As you probably remember, the very first smart TVs eliminated the need for DVD players (or even cable boxes) because they could access streaming services. Now, brands like Samsung can use cloud gaming to push traditional game consoles out of the equation.

Microsoft's New Xbox TV App Is the Beginning of the End for Console Gaming
RELATEDMicrosoft's New Xbox TV App Is the Beginning of the End for Console Gaming

It seems that this is the beginning of the end for console gaming. But there are still several hurdles to overcome. Cloud gaming requires a stable (and fairly fast) internet connection, and it consumes a ton of data. For customers with data caps or flakey internet, cloud gaming is currently a non-starter.

We’re also unsure of how gamers will react to this tectonic shift. Some people like to own their games, while others (myself included) tend to leave consoles offline.

Source: Samsung

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »