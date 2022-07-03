Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

TP-Link Routers and Smart Home Devices Get a Huge Discount for July 4th Weekend

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Illustration of a TP-Link Archer router
TP-Link

If you want internet that’s more reliable or a home that’s got some brains, now’s the time to buy new equipment. TP-Link is running a huge July 4th sale on routers, mesh Wi-Fi kits, range extenders, and smart home products.

Most of these deals expire by the end of the week, so be sure to take advantage while you still can!

Router Deals:

Smart Home Deals:

For those who hope to improve their home internet, I strongly suggest grabbing one of TP-Link’s discounted Deco mesh Wi-Fi kits. These kits put multiple routers across your home, improving signal strength, speed, and reliability regardless of which room you’re sitting in.

And if your home is getting feeling a bit “dumb,” you should try some of TP-Link’s discounted smart home products. The company’s motion dimmer switches add smart functionality to a room’s regular old light bulbs, and its smart plugs can add voice controls, schedules, and routines to anything with a power cable.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System (Deco S4) – Up to 5,500 Sq.ft. Coverage, Replaces WiFi Router and Extender, Gigabit Ports, Works with Alexa, 3-pack

Improve your home internet's range, reliability, and speed with TP-Link's Deco mesh Wi-Fi kit.

Amazon

$129.99
$149.99 Save 13%

Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Switch, Dimmer Light Switch, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant, UL Certified, No Hub Required(ES20M) White 1-Pack

Skip the smart bulbs! TP-Link's smart dimmer switches add voice controls, routines, dimming, and motion triggers to a room's regular old &quot;dumb&quot; bulbs.

Amazon

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »