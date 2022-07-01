Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Buy an Apple TV, Get a $50 Gift Card for Free

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Apple TV 4k streaming box.
Apple

In what can only be described as a pleasant surprise, Apple is running a huge promotion on its streaming boxes. New purchases of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD come with a $50 Apple Gift Card, which you can use to buy media, apps, subscriptions, or new Apple products.

This promotion ends July 14th, and notably, you only get the gift card if you buy an Apple TV from the Apple Store. The Apple TV 4K costs $179, and the HD model costs $149—these are obviously expensive devices, but they’re worth the money, especially with this deal.

Why Is the Apple TV 4K so Expensive?
RELATEDWhy Is the Apple TV 4K so Expensive?

Apple is probably running this promotion to clear stock. The company is expected to launch a new Apple TV box later this year, likely with a focus on the mid-range market. At least, that’s what we’ve heard from leaks.

If you choose to take advantage of this deal, I strongly suggest buying the Apple TV 4K. The cheaper Apple TV HD is seven years old and probably on its way out. That said, all Apple TV streaming boxes get nearly a decade of support, so it’s your call. Both will work great.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K unlocks a high-quality streaming experience with Siri support, 4K HDR streaming, and more.

Apple

Apple TV HD

With Apple TV HD, you can binge all your favorite TV shows and movies from different streaming apps, including Apple originals.

Apple
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »