Buy an Apple TV, Get a $50 Gift Card for Free

In what can only be described as a pleasant surprise, Apple is running a huge promotion on its streaming boxes. New purchases of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD come with a $50 Apple Gift Card, which you can use to buy media, apps, subscriptions, or new Apple products.

This promotion ends July 14th, and notably, you only get the gift card if you buy an Apple TV from the Apple Store. The Apple TV 4K costs $179, and the HD model costs $149—these are obviously expensive devices, but they’re worth the money, especially with this deal.

Apple is probably running this promotion to clear stock. The company is expected to launch a new Apple TV box later this year, likely with a focus on the mid-range market. At least, that’s what we’ve heard from leaks.

If you choose to take advantage of this deal, I strongly suggest buying the Apple TV 4K. The cheaper Apple TV HD is seven years old and probably on its way out. That said, all Apple TV streaming boxes get nearly a decade of support, so it’s your call. Both will work great.

Apple TV 4K The Apple TV 4K unlocks a high-quality streaming experience with Siri support, 4K HDR streaming, and more.