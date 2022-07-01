Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

This GMC Hummer EV Problem Should Have Buyers Worried

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Hummer EV in the mountains
GMC

GMC started filling pre-orders and shipping its impressively powerful Hummer EV late last year. So many people bought one that the company closed the reservation list, and it’s sold out until 2024. But GMC has a big problem that should worry buyers—it’s only building 12 Hummer electric trucks per day.

Production started in December of 2021, and while several trucks rolled off the assembly line, GM only delivered one Hummer EV to a paying customer by year’s end. One! And while things are going a bit quicker here in 2022, the situation hasn’t improved much.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, GMC only builds around 12 vehicles per day. That’s a problem and not nearly enough. That production volume is unusually low for a truck in production for over six months, especially considering GM has over 77,000 orders to fill. Doing the math here, at its current pace (six months in), it would take over 17 years to complete that pre-order list.

The 7 Most Exciting Electric Trucks That Are "Coming Soon"
RELATEDThe 7 Most Exciting Electric Trucks That Are "Coming Soon"

In March, GMC’s global VP Duncan Aldred confirmed the huge pre-order list and said it was much higher than the company initially expected. As a result, GMC put several things in place to expedite production. We are in July, though, and things aren’t moving nearly fast enough.

It’s worth noting that we’re still in the middle of a global chip shortage, dramatically slowing production on just about everything, including EVs. Furthermore, a GM spokesperson said the company wants to ensure quality as it introduces the new technology and that output will increase sharply in the year’s second half.

The GMC Hummer EV is an expensive truck costing well over $115,000, so the company could be rolling things a little slower than usual. Plus, not all of the 77,000 pre-orders will end up filling their order when the time comes. Still, it’s a worrying situation that will hopefully improve as 2022 progresses.

GMC previously said it would release different variations at a lower price point. Starting with the Hummer EV3X for $99,994, followed by the EV2X for $89,994 in 2023, and the EV1X for $79,994 in 2024. If the company plans on offering more affordable trim levels, it needs to get through the initial batch a lot quicker than 12 a day.

via The Wall Street Journal

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »