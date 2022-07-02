Supercharge Your Tesla for Free During Off-Peak Hours This Holiday Weekend

For the long 4th of July weekend, Tesla will offer free Supercharging in select regions for customers during off-peak hours. This is likely a move to help limit traffic and lines at popular charging stations during one of the year’s busiest travel days.

Telsa owners can Supercharge vehicles completely free between July 1st and July 4th, as long as it’s during a specific off-peak time of the day in those regions.

We’ve seen Tesla offer this type of holiday discount or free charging in the past, and it’s nice to see it make a return here in 2022. Unfortunately, this isn’t a nationwide freebie, and it’s only available in parts of California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Texas. However, the stations are positioned along popular routes.

According to Tesla, owners can “avoid the rush this Fourth of July holiday and charge for free during off-peak hours at Superchargers along select travel routes in the United States.” As you can see on the map above, the free Supercharging is mainly located between California and Las Vegas and throughout a busy Texas region.

You’ll be able to enjoy free charging in California, Nevada, and Arizona anytime before 9 AM and after 6 PM at the locations listed on the Tesla website. Then, those traveling through Texas and Oklahoma can charge for free before 11 AM and after 8 PM.

It’s unfortunate that Tesla is limiting the promotion to only five states, but it’s better than nothing. On the plus side, the price of EV charging in California can often exceed $0.50 per kWh, making this a pretty good deal for those planning to travel.