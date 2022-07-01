Sprint’s Network Is Permanently Out of Service

It took a long time, but Sprint’s awful LTE network is finally retired. That leaves zero Sprint networks in operation, as T-Mobile shut down the provider’s ancient 3G CDMA network earlier this year. If you’re a long-time Sprint customer and your phone’s acting up, it’s time to upgrade or ask T-Mobile for a new SIM card.

Network consolidation and the transition to 5G was one of the biggest (and most challenging) goals of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger. And I’d say it was a relatively smooth ride. T-Mobile gave free 5G phones to customers who were affected by the Sprint 3G shutoff, and most people who are impacted by Sprint’s LTE shutdown can fix the problem with a free SIM card (which includes a $10 credit toward their bill).

More importantly, T-Mobile now has the largest 5G network. By a very wide margin, mind you.

In addition to the Sprint LTE shutdown, T-Mobile is in the process of retiring its 3G networks. Anyone who’s using a 3G phone should upgrade today, as the 3G standard is on its last legs.

Customers with old phones should contact their carrier, even if they aren’t with T-Mobile or Sprint. It’s getting to the point where you probably need a new phone, and your carrier may provide one for free.