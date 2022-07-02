Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Sony Announces New “InZone” Gaming Monitors and Headsets

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Sony InZone gaming monitor and headset.
Sony

If you want a bunch of PS5-themed hardware, prepare to get in the zone. Sony is about to launch a new gaming brand called InZone with a focus on monitors and headsets. Interestingly, these products work with both PlayStation and PC.

The first InZone gaming monitors, called the M9 and M5, pack some compelling specs. The M9 model ($900) features a 27-inch 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the cheaper InZone M3 ($530) uses a 1080p panel with a crazy 240Hz refresh rate.

Both of these monitors support variable refresh rates (just like the PS5) and feature both HDMI and USB-C connectivity. Notably, the M9 model offers full-local array dimming, though this feature is absent from the InZone M3.

And oddly enough, the InZone monitors have wacky tripod stands with tilt and height adjustment. They appear to be VESA compatible, but Sony doesn’t mention this spec in its PR or on its website.

Sony’s new wireless headsets are a bit more straightforward. The wireless InZone H9 ($300) and H7 ($230) offer a respective 32 and 40 hours of battery life, and more importantly, they support both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. The H9 headset also uses noise-canceling tech to improve audio and microphone quality, which is probably why it has a shorter battery life.

The Best Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and Mice of 2022
RELATEDThe Best Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and Mice of 2022

There’s also the InZone H3 ($100), which is a wired headset. Sony claims that all of these headsets offer superior audio quality with clean highs and impressive bass—I’ll let you know if that’s true after we review the headsets.

Sony says that it’ll launch the M9 and M3 monitors “later this summer.” The H9, H7, and H3 headsets are available for pre-order and ship July 7th.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »