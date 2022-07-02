Sony Announces New “InZone” Gaming Monitors and Headsets

If you want a bunch of PS5-themed hardware, prepare to get in the zone. Sony is about to launch a new gaming brand called InZone with a focus on monitors and headsets. Interestingly, these products work with both PlayStation and PC.

The first InZone gaming monitors, called the M9 and M5, pack some compelling specs. The M9 model ($900) features a 27-inch 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the cheaper InZone M3 ($530) uses a 1080p panel with a crazy 240Hz refresh rate.

Both of these monitors support variable refresh rates (just like the PS5) and feature both HDMI and USB-C connectivity. Notably, the M9 model offers full-local array dimming, though this feature is absent from the InZone M3.

And oddly enough, the InZone monitors have wacky tripod stands with tilt and height adjustment. They appear to be VESA compatible, but Sony doesn’t mention this spec in its PR or on its website.

Sony’s new wireless headsets are a bit more straightforward. The wireless InZone H9 ($300) and H7 ($230) offer a respective 32 and 40 hours of battery life, and more importantly, they support both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. The H9 headset also uses noise-canceling tech to improve audio and microphone quality, which is probably why it has a shorter battery life.

There’s also the InZone H3 ($100), which is a wired headset. Sony claims that all of these headsets offer superior audio quality with clean highs and impressive bass—I’ll let you know if that’s true after we review the headsets.

Sony says that it’ll launch the M9 and M3 monitors “later this summer.” The H9, H7, and H3 headsets are available for pre-order and ship July 7th.