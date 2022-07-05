Apple Slashes Trade-In Value Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

If you were hoping to get a good trade-in value for your old iPhone—tough luck. Apple quietly adjusted the maximum trade-in rates for all of its devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Apple probably made this change to prepare for the iPhone 14. Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo state that the new iPhone is on track to launch this September, and leaks indicate that it will be the first new iPhone without a notch.
Here are Apple’s new maximum trade-in rates for select iPhones:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $600 (Previously $650)
- iPhone 12 Pro: $500 (Previously $550)
- iPhone 12: $400 (Previously $420)
- iPhone 12 Mini: $300 (Previously $320)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation): $140 (Previously $150)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: $400 (Previously $420)
- iPhone 11 Pro: $300 (Previously $350)
- iPhone 11: $230 (Previously $300)
- iPhone XS Max: $220 (Previously $250)
- iPhone XS: $170 (Previously $200)
- iPhone XR: $160 (Previously $200)
- iPhone X: $150 (Previously $170)
A full list of Apple’s trade-in offers are available at the company’s website. Until the iPhone 14 launches, Apple will not accept iPhone 13 trade-ins.
To be clear, this change isn’t unusual. Smartphones and laptops grow less valuable as they age. Adjusting maximum trade-in value before launching a new product just makes sense, and Apple does it every year.
The trade-in rates offered by Apple have never been generous. Reselling is usually the best way to maximize an old Apple product’s value. But trading a device with Apple ensures that you don’t get scammed. You just mail the device with Apple’s pre-paid kit or take it to an Apple Store.