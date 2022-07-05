Apple Slashes Trade-In Value Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

If you were hoping to get a good trade-in value for your old iPhone—tough luck. Apple quietly adjusted the maximum trade-in rates for all of its devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Apple probably made this change to prepare for the iPhone 14. Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo state that the new iPhone is on track to launch this September, and leaks indicate that it will be the first new iPhone without a notch.

Here are Apple’s new maximum trade-in rates for select iPhones:

iPhone 12 Pro Max : $600 (Previously $650)

: $600 (Previously $650) iPhone 12 Pro : $500 (Previously $550)

: $500 (Previously $550) iPhone 12 : $400 (Previously $420)

: $400 (Previously $420) iPhone 12 Mini : $300 (Previously $320)

: $300 (Previously $320) iPhone SE (2nd generation) : $140 (Previously $150)

: $140 (Previously $150) iPhone 11 Pro Max : $400 (Previously $420)

: $400 (Previously $420) iPhone 11 Pro : $300 (Previously $350)

: $300 (Previously $350) iPhone 11 : $230 (Previously $300)

: $230 (Previously $300) iPhone XS Max : $220 (Previously $250)

: $220 (Previously $250) iPhone XS : $170 (Previously $200)

: $170 (Previously $200) iPhone XR : $160 (Previously $200)

: $160 (Previously $200) iPhone X: $150 (Previously $170)

A full list of Apple’s trade-in offers are available at the company’s website. Until the iPhone 14 launches, Apple will not accept iPhone 13 trade-ins.

To be clear, this change isn’t unusual. Smartphones and laptops grow less valuable as they age. Adjusting maximum trade-in value before launching a new product just makes sense, and Apple does it every year.

The trade-in rates offered by Apple have never been generous. Reselling is usually the best way to maximize an old Apple product’s value. But trading a device with Apple ensures that you don’t get scammed. You just mail the device with Apple’s pre-paid kit or take it to an Apple Store.