Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
PrivadoVPN Review: Disrupting the Market?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Slashes Trade-In Value Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Justin Duino

If you were hoping to get a good trade-in value for your old iPhone—tough luck. Apple quietly adjusted the maximum trade-in rates for all of its devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Apple probably made this change to prepare for the iPhone 14. Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo state that the new iPhone is on track to launch this September, and leaks indicate that it will be the first new iPhone without a notch.

Here are Apple’s new maximum trade-in rates for select iPhones:

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: $600 (Previously $650)
  • iPhone 12 Pro: $500 (Previously $550)
  • iPhone 12: $400 (Previously $420)
  • iPhone 12 Mini: $300 (Previously $320)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation): $140 (Previously $150)
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: $400 (Previously $420)
  • iPhone 11 Pro: $300 (Previously $350)
  • iPhone 11: $230 (Previously $300)
  • iPhone XS Max: $220 (Previously $250)
  • iPhone XS: $170 (Previously $200)
  • iPhone XR: $160 (Previously $200)
  • iPhone X: $150 (Previously $170)

A full list of Apple’s trade-in offers are available at the company’s website. Until the iPhone 14 launches, Apple will not accept iPhone 13 trade-ins.

Will the iPhone 14 Pro Ditch the Notch for a Pill-Shaped Cutout?
RELATEDWill the iPhone 14 Pro Ditch the Notch for a Pill-Shaped Cutout?

To be clear, this change isn’t unusual. Smartphones and laptops grow less valuable as they age. Adjusting maximum trade-in value before launching a new product just makes sense, and Apple does it every year.

The trade-in rates offered by Apple have never been generous. Reselling is usually the best way to maximize an old Apple product’s value. But trading a device with Apple ensures that you don’t get scammed. You just mail the device with Apple’s pre-paid kit or take it to an Apple Store.

The 4 Best iPhones of 2022

Best Overall
iPhone 13
Shop Now
Best Midrange
iPhone 13 SE
Shop Now
Best Premium
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Shop Now
Best Small
iPhone 13 Mini
Shop Now

Source: Apple via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »