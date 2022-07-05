Buying Guides
ASUS’ New Wireless Earbuds Can Convert to Wired Listening

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds on a table.
ASUS

Wireless headphones are convenient, but they’re rarely the best option for gamers. Even the best Bluetooth audio codecs come with a bit of latency, and if you want to game without laggy audio, you have to deal with a drop in sound quality. The solution, at least in ASUS’ eyes, may be simpler than you expect.

The new ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds feature a detachable USB-C audio cable (with an integrated ESS 9280 Quad DAC and noise-canceling mic). Essentially, they are both wired and wireless earbuds. When you want to push the earbuds’ 10mm drivers to their limit (and enjoy zero lag), you can simply attach them to the included headphone cable.

This idea isn’t unique—many over-ear headphones work in both wired and wireless mode. But earbud brands like to stick their heads in the sand and ignore the benefits of wired audio. So, the fact that ASUS is offering a two-in-one solution comes as a pleasant surprise.

The ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds with their charging case.
ASUS

For what it’s worth, the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds should offer world-class audio with minimal latency even in wireless mode. That’s because they use the new Snapdragon Sound codec, which delivers CD-quality lossless audio (44.1 kHz 16-bit) with just 45ms of latency.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound Brings CD Lossless Quality to Bluetooth Users
RELATEDQualcomm's Snapdragon Sound Brings CD Lossless Quality to Bluetooth Users

Snapdragon Sound is an emerging technology. At the time of writing, ASUS, Edifier, and Nura are the only major brands to offer this Bluetooth codec outside of China. Unfortunately, you can’t reap the benefits of Snapdragon Sound without a compatible smartphone (though the new ROG Phone 6 lineup supports the codec).

I should note that the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds boast a seven-hour playtime. With the charging case, they have a total 21-hour battery life. That number drops down to just 13 hours when ANC is enabled—oh, did I mention that there’s ANC?

ASUS says the ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro earbuds will launch in September or October. Pricing is still a mystery, but for what it’s worth, I expect these earbuds to compete in the premium market.

Source: ASUS via Digital Trends

