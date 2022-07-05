Buying Guides
Freevee’s Latest Free Channels Features Cooking, Music, and Nostalgia

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

The freevee logo over a purple background
Amazon

Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service formally known as IMDB TV, has always offered free content to watch with ads. But “free” doesn’t mean much without something actually good watch. Now the service is getting ready to add even more, and there’s a little something for everyone.

In an interview with The Wrap, Freevee’s heads of content programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, gave a lot new details about the free service, including the recent name change and upcoming channels. The service already hosts multiple originals, including soft relaunches of Bosch and Leverage.

As for the name change, the pair went on to say:

 We really wanted a name that helped communicate what Amazon Freevee is. IMDb TV was a perfectly great name since IMDb is a world-renowned database for movie and TV information,” Pirozzi said. “But we don’t think it helped people understand what we are. Freevee doesn’t just refer to the price point, which is a great one. It’s also about freedom from time slots, freedom from search, select device availability, and freedom for creators to tell stories.

But we also learned about three new channels coming to Freevee. The first is an Alf channel, as in the beloved alien puppet from the 80s. The channel will host every episode from the original series, along with featured content from the follow-up animated series.

Jamie Oliver, the renowned British celebrity chef, will also join Freevee with his own channel featuring several of his previous shows. And yet another channel will focus on Elvis Prestley, promising to highlight some of the late musician’s movies.

Finally, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat will host music biographies, performances, reality shows, and more.

via The Wrap

