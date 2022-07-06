Govee and Razer Will Light Up Your PC Life

A collaboration between Govee and Razer just makes sense. That’s why select Govee smart lighting products, including the popular Neon Rope lights, now feature Razer Chroma RGB compatibility. You just need a Chroma-compatible game, the Razer Synapse 3 software, and the Govee Desktop App.

For those who don’t know, Razer Chroma allows game developers to link real-world lighting products with video games. But if you want to get serious with this stuff, you need to shell out a few hundred dollars on Razer’s smart lighting products (which are awesome but not very multi-purpose).

Govee compatibility opens the door to much more creativity—plus, it’s great for people who happen to own Govee smart lights. And setting things up isn’t too difficult.

The following Govee lights now feature Razer compatibility:

To set things up, start by downloading Razer Synapse 3 and the Govee Desktop App. Then, check that you’re on the same Wi-Fi network as your Govee lighting products (if available, connect to your router’s 2.4GHz channel). Pick a compatible smart light in the Govee Desktop App and enable Razer Chroma control.

I imagine that people will go crazy with this feature. After all, Govee lighting products are relatively affordable and can look good nearly anywhere in your home. If you wanted, I suppose you could link a whole home’s worth of Govee lights with Razer Chroma—just ask the people you live with for permission first.