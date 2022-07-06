Amazon Prime Members Get Free Grubhub+ for a Year

Amazon Prime members can now redeem a year of Grubhub+ for free. This service, which usually costs $10 a month, waives delivery fees on Grubhub orders of $12 or more (at participating restaurants). It’s a killer benefit, and if you order a ton of food, it could save you hundreds of dollars.

This promotion is available to all Prime customers, even if they already pay for Grubhub+. But if you cancel Prime, you’ll lose the Grubhub+ benefit. Additionally, Grubhub will automatically charge you $10 a month after the one-year promotion ends—as always, mark your calendar so you can cancel before getting charged!

The aggressive business minds at Amazon are deeply interested in food delivery. Of course, the Amazon Restaurants delivery service crashed and burned in 2019, but Amazon still performs grocery deliveries through Whole Foods. Additionally, Amazon has a strong partnership with Dunkaroo, a European service.

With its new Grubhub partnership, Amazon is solidifying its role in the US food delivery market. And I’m not just saying that in an arbitrary way—as part of this deal, Amazon gains a 2% stake in Grubhub. And that number could balloon to 15% if Grubhub sees significant profit from the Amazon Prime promotion.

Amazon Prime members can redeem the Grubhub+ promotion from a “Prime offers” page. If you’re a student who previously got a free year of Grubhub+, you can redeem this additional year on January 1st of 2023.