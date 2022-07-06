Apple’s MacBook Air M2 Goes on Sale Starting July 8th

Last month, Apple announced several new products, including an all-new redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip. After a short wait, it’ll finally go on sale starting Friday, with pre-orders shipping on July 15th.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, announced in June at WWDC, is already available. However, the company took a little longer to deliver the thin MacBook Air, considering it was the first big redesign of the ultra-portable Mac in a long time. In fact, this is the first major change in nearly ten years. So while it’s familiar at first glance, a lot chanced.

You’ll notice a notch in the slightly bigger 13.6-inch display. It packs a new MagSafe charger, 1080p webcam, two USB-C ports, Touch ID, and the powerful new M2 chip on the inside that makes all the magic happen.

Apple’s new 2022 MacBook Air M2 is only 11mm thick and 2.7 lbs and should get similar battery life to older models while being vastly more powerful. Apple will offer an optional 67W “fast-charging” power adapter for the new Air, allowing it to charge to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Unfortunately, that’ll be an additional $60.

To be more specific, Apple confirmed that the “MacBook Air with M2” will be available to order starting on Friday, July 8 at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET. Then, those orders will begin shipping on July 15th. Remember that those shipping estimates could slip later into the month after the first few days. So, if you want the new Air, you better order quickly.

As promised up on stage, Apple’s base MacBook Air M2 will cost $1,299, or $1,099 with the education discount. Grab yours from the Apple Store on Friday.