Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The iPhone 14 Could Use Last Year’s Processor

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Ian Zelbo

Earlier this year, we heard reports and rumors that Apple could split the iPhone 14 lineup with two different processors. The company might reserve the latest and greatest for its Pro-model phones to help it stand out and improve sales.

One of the most reputable analysts that often reveals news on Apple products, Ming-Chi Kuo, recently started hinting at the change. He suggests that Apple looks to bolster the bigger, better, more expensive Pro-line to increase sales and further differentiate the high-end option from the company’s other phones.

It sounds like Apple will reuse last year’s A15 chipset in the more affordable iPhone 14 and an iPhone 14 Max. Then, like previous new smartphone releases, Apple will unveil a faster, better, all-new A16 chipset, but it’ll only be available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

At first glance, this doesn’t sound like something we’d expect from Apple. However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard such a rumor to help bolster sales of its biggest and most expensive smartphone.

For example, many smartphone buyers can’t justify the higher price tag of the Pro model. Especially when something like the iPhone 13 was nearly the same, only it had two cameras instead of three and a few more minor things missing. And while some Pro models pack faster GPUs or additions like Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz display, that’s not enough for regular buyers to surpass the $1,000 mark on a phone.

Apple Slashes Trade-In Value Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch
RELATEDApple Slashes Trade-In Value Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Essentially, it sounds like Apple wants to reuse the A15 processor from all its iPhone 13 models in the new iPhone 14 later this year. If you get a regular iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Max, it could have last year’s chip. And if you want the absolute best performance, you’ll need to shell out more dollars for the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max.

Remember that this is still only a rumor for now, but it comes from a reliable source. Who knows, maybe we’ll get two variants of the A16, similar to what Apple did with the M1 processor for its MacBooks and other devices. We’ll have to wait and see.

via XDA Developers

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »