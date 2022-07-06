Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
NZXT Signal 4K30 Capture Card Review: Lossless High-Quality Footage
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Your Chromebook Could Get a Longer Battery Life with Upcoming Update

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Google Chromebook on a table
Google

Chromebooks offer a much longer battery life than the average Windows machine, but there’s still room for improvement. The upcoming Chrome OS 105 update introduces new browser optimizations will the intent of saving extra battery life.

Most browsers put inactive tabs to “sleep,” which is a cute way of saying that they disable or throttle tabs you aren’t actively using. This reduces the CPU load of inactive tabs, frees up some RAM, and preserves battery life.

Your Chromebook automatically throttles a tab’s JavaScript code after five minutes of inactivity. The code isn’t fully disabled, so you can quickly pick up where you left off without refreshing an old tab. But waiting five minutes just to throttle JavaScript activity doesn’t make much sense—so, Chrome OS will take a more aggressive stance.

As discovered by About Chromebooks, the Chrome OS 105 Dev contains a new flag for “quick intensive throttling after loading.” This flag throttles JavaScript applications on websites after 10 seconds of inactivity.

The 7 Best Wireless Keyboards for Chromebooks
RELATEDThe 7 Best Wireless Keyboards for Chromebooks

This feature should reduce JavaScript power consumption by around 10%. That’s not a huge number, but it could lead to a noticeable difference in battery life if you keep a ton of tabs open at once. Those who only use a few tabs at a time may not see a change in battery life.

Note that the “quick intensive throttling” flag is only available in Chrome OS 105 Dev. It will take a few months for Chrome OS 105 to exit the Developer channel and reach regular users.

The 6 Best Chromebooks of 2022

Best Overall
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Buy Now
Best Mid-Range
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Amazon

$374.35
$429.99 Save 13%
Best Display
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Amazon

$626.51
$699.99 Save 10%
Acer Chromebook 314
Best Budget
Amazon

$238.00
$309.99 Save 23%
Best for Performance
Google Pixelbook Go
Amazon

$2299.00
 
Best Tablet
enovo Chromebook Duet
Buy Now

Source: About Chromebooks

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »