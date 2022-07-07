Buying Guides
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Leaks in 360 Degree Renders

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

| 1 min read
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro leak
91Mobiles

We have bad news if you’re a fan of the Samsung Galaxy Watch line and love the rotating bezel. Last month, rumors suggested Samsung would ditch the fan-favorite feature on the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, newly leaked 360-degree images lend credence to those reports.

Detailed full 3D renders of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch emerged this week courtesy of leaker Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, giving us our best look yet at the Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

While we aren’t expecting these new wearables to arrive until August, potential buyers can get a good look at the design today. The leaker, Evan Blass, has a proven track record that leads us to believe these are accurate renders of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. Unfortunately, they show two major changes from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Review: Almost the First Great Wear OS Watch
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Review: Almost the First Great Wear OS Watch

We loved the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which hides some of a smartwatch’s “digital” aspects into a more modern watch appearance. However, it looks like this year, Samsung decided to ditch the classic entirely, along with the two different size options, and will replace it with one Galaxy Watch 5 “Pro.”

Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro leak
Evan Blass

As we can see from the slew of 3D images posted by 91Mobiles, both the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro have a similar overall design. Unfortunately, there’s no longer a rotating bezel on either model. For those unaware, the rotating bezel gave it a more classic watch appearance, not to mention added functional features and controls.

According to these leaks, the more expensive Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is only available in one size, 45mm. Then, the regular Galaxy Watch 5 will come in 44mm and an unknown smaller size, but likely 41mm.

Based on these leaks, we can see a durable design for each watch, two physical buttons on the side, and as previously rumored, they’ll have optional LTE support, GPS, 5-meter water resistance, and replaceable bands. Blass stated that both watches would run Google’s WearOS 3.5, covered with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 software experience.

Either way, we’ll learn more soon.

via The Verge

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
