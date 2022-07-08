Microsoft Finally Tackles the Windows App Store’s Biggest Problem

The Microsoft Store was supposed to give Windows 11 users a safe and easy means to find apps. But it’s only accomplished the opposite—the Microsoft Store is chock-full of scams, mainly paid versions of open-source apps like VLC or Firefox. Finally, Microsoft says it’ll take this problem seriously.

According to Microsoft’s new app store policies, which go into effect July 16th, users may not “attempt to profit” from software “that is otherwise generally available for free.”

This rule is long overdue, but as many developers note, it’s a bit too broad. Some open-source developers sell their apps on the Microsoft Store in lieu of asking for a donation. This is usually clarified in the app’s description—see Paint.net’s listing on the Microsoft Store for an example.

That's right, that was the intent. Really appreciate the feedback @WithinRafael @unixterminal @anaisbetts ! We are listening, and we will look into clarifying the wording as soon as possible. https://t.co/uIZswaS16U — Giorgio Sardo (@gisardo) July 6, 2022

In a series of Twitter posts, Giorgio Sardo (GM of the Microsoft Store) stated that this policy is supposed to protect both customers and open-source developers. Microsoft doesn’t want to attack legitimate app store listings, and due to feedback, it will update its new policy to accommodate open-source developers.

Presumably, any legit listings for open-source apps will need to include a notice for customers. This notice will ensure that people don’t pay for apps that they can get for free—unless they want to pay and support the developer, of course.

How Microsoft actually handles this new policy is a mystery. Scammy open-source listings have riddled the Microsoft Store (formerly Windows Store) since its launch in 2012. At one point, Microsoft actually encouraged scammy behavior by giving away $100 for every app uploaded to its store.

The 7 Best Wireless Controllers for PC Straightforward Xbox Wireless Controller Something Different Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller Best Budget Option Logitech F710 Wireless Gamepad, 2.4 GHz Wireless with USB Nano-Receiver, Controller Dual Vibration Feedback, 4 Switch D-Pad, PC - Grey/Black For Classic Games 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad (Sn30 Pro+ Black)-Compatible with Switch Windows Android MacOS Steam Raspberry Pi For Fighting Game Fans 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Switch & Windows, Arcade Fight Stick Support Wireless Bluetooth, 2.4G Receiver and Wired Connection