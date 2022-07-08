Buying Guides
Google Pixel At a Glance Feature Will Soon Show Rideshare Details

Google Pixel 6 lockscreen with At a Glance widget.
Google

One of the best Pixel features many users love are the At a Glance widgets. Seeing small bits of useful information on the home or lock screen is extremely helpful. Now, it looks like Google is readying another, which is rideshare details in At a Glance.

The little box sits on your home screen and displays pertinent information like boarding passes, doorbell alerts, weather information, and even navigation times. Since the Pixel 6 first arrived, we’ve seen Google slowly add more options, making it a highly popular widget on Pixel phones.

The folks at 9to5Google decompiled the latest version of the Android System Intelligence app (formerly known as Device Personalization Services) and found that Google is getting ready to drop even more At a Glance capabilities.

Perhaps the most exciting addition is the ridesharing service. This will likely show how far your Uber or Lyft is from the pickup location, and it’ll be visible right from the lock screen. Additionally, it looks like Google will also add Food Delivery services to At a Glance, which will show the arrival status of that tasty dinner you ordered when you’re too lazy or busy to cook. DoorDash is on board, offering delivery information from restaurants and grocery stores.

And finally, the APK teardown also suggests that Google will add a neat new cross-device timer mode to At a Glance. This could essentially pull timer info from all your smart home devices, and if one has a timer, it’ll appear on your Pixel’s screen.

I don’t know about you guys, but all three of these new At a Glance options sound great. Judging by past releases, we’re expecting these, and potentially more, to arrive with the release of Android 13.

via 9to5Google

