NVIDIA Could Delay RTX 40-Series GPUs

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An unlabeled NVIDIA RTX GPU.
NVIDIA

Graphics cards are finally affordable again, but we may need to wait a bit longer for the next generation of GPUs. Multiple sources claim that NVIDIA has delayed the launch of its RTX 40-series GPUs, citing supply chain issues and current market conditions.

According to VideoCardz‘s inside sources, NVIDIA is emailing its board members to warn of an RTX 40-series delay. The graphics card hardware and packaging are already finalized, but NVIDIA reportedly tells board members that it can’t source the necessary components to reach manufacturing volume.

But separate reports, including one from Moore’s Law Is Dead, say that today’s GPU market is to blame for the delay. As Review Geek predicted, the recent dip in GPU demand (due to the crypto crash and a hot resale market) led to an oversupply of graphics cards, many of which will lose value when next-gen GPUs drop.

Retailers are racing to offload their supply of GPUs with daily sales and discounts. But it isn’t really working—there’s a glut of cheaper used GPUs on eBay, next-gen GPUs are supposed to launch before 2023, and many gamers are trying to save money in the face of a potential recession.

Some reports indicate that RTX 40-series will launch this December. But other sources state that the new release date isn’t finalized. For reference, the RTX 40-series GPUs were previously expected to launch in September or August.

For what it’s worth, customers will probably benefit from this mess. We expect the current market conditions to drive GPU prices even lower over the next few months. And although retailers and GPU manufacturers are trying to stabilize things, the next-gen GPU launch is an unavoidable obstacle that should reduce graphics card pricing.

Source: VideoCardz and Moore’s Law Is Dead

