Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

PlayStation Will Remove Customers’ Purchased Movies in Select Regions

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The PlayStation Movies logo in hell.
IgorZH/Shutterstock.com, Sony

Due to an expiring license agreement, the PlayStation Store will remove over 300 shows and movies from customers’ libraries in Germany and Australia. Customers who paid for titles like DjangoKing of the Hill, and John Wick through the PlayStation Store will completely lose access to such titles on August 31st.

For those who missed it, the PlayStation Store stopped selling movies and TV shows in March of 2021. At that time, it promised that “users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback.” But that was a lie.

As explained by PlayStation Germany (and spotted by Exputer), an expiring license agreement with Canal Studios (one of the world’s largest distributors) is the reason for this change. Sony hasn’t explained why it can’t renew the license with Canal Studios. But judging by how Sony handles the aging PS3 store, it probably thinks that honoring old purchases is a waste of money.

Now, this change will only occur in Germany and Australia. But everyone who bought movies or shows on the PlayStation Store should be worried. Sony has no legal obligation to honor digital purchases. Its digital rights agreement basically states that customers do not own what they buy.

Sony Announces New "InZone" Gaming Monitors and Headsets
RELATEDSony Announces New "InZone" Gaming Monitors and Headsets

People may try to sue Sony for revoking access to movies, but such lawsuits will probably fail. The court has already set a precedent here—when a customer sued Amazon over digital ownership, the judge dismissed the case. (Though in the Amazon lawsuit, the plaintiff hadn’t actually lost access to anything they’d paid for.)

If you’re sick to your stomach … well, tough luck. Media corporations are transitioning to cloud-based streaming for their movies, shows, music, and games. This will ensure endless profitability, as customers won’t own what they purchase, and content can be locked away at any time.

To those who are reading this in the 2030s, I hope you’re having fun with cloud gaming.

Source: PlayStation Store Germany via Exputer

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »