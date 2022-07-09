Check Out This Amazing Bicycle With Its Rear Wheel Split in Half

As we all know, most bicycles have two wheels that are a complete circle. That’s just how wheels typically work. However, an engineer named Sergii Gordieiev recently released a video showing a bike with one regular wheel and two half wheels, and it’s absolutely amazing to watch in action. This bike shouldn’t work, but it does.

Gordieiev runs a YouTube channel named ‘The Q’ and constantly releases unique, one-of-a-kind projects. Being an avid biker myself, this one instantly caught my attention, and the creation makes a lot of sense. As long as both wheel halves are timed right and hit the ground at the perfect time, you’ll roll down the road without a hitch.

In the video below, the engineer explains how he cleverly manufactured the custom-made bike in his garage. After breaking his rear rim, he decided to cut it perfectly in half. Then, Sergii reinforced the hub, cut and sealed the tire section to match the aluminum rim, and used brain magic to make it all work.

Everything had to be custom-made, from creating a unique rear sprocket set and lining up the half wheels just right. He even made a new disc brake system that allowed him to ride the one and two halves wheeled bike safely.

Cut to 5:30 seconds in the video to see him ride the bike, and you’ll understand my amazement. As each wheel leaves the ground, the other half-tire comes into contact and keeps things stable, sturdy, and safely on the road or dirt. And yes, this unique, impossible bike works on the dirt, goes off curbs, and otherwise handles a typical ride with ease.

At any given moment, at least one of the two halved wheels is touching the ground. I’ve never seen anything quite like it, and I assume you haven’t either.