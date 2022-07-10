Buying Guides
News

Turn Your Spotify Playlists Into a Dream Music Festival Poster

Cory Gunther
music festival flier
Anthems.FM

When it comes to social media, people love sharing everything. Spotify wrapped year in review playlists are a popular social trend each year, and last week we shared the fun new Spotify Iceberg trend floating around social media. But what if you could create a music festival poster curated from your Spotify playlist?

The popular app Anthems.fm recently introduced a new music generator tool that does exactly that. The tool converts your Spotify listening data into the music festival flier of your dreams. Obviously, these posters aren’t an actual music festival you’ll be able to attend this summer, but it’s a fun and unique way to showcase your musical tastes.

Just imagine if you could combine all your favorite and most-streamed bands and artists into an epic 3-day festival this summer? If so, who would be the headliners? Which bands would go on first, and who would close out the festival with a bang?

How to Make Your Spotify Music Festival Poster

Now that you understand this fun social media trend, here’s how to make your own.

To start, head to the anthems.fm generator website on your phone or PC, then select “connect your Spotify” to begin the process. Remember, you’ll be signing into your Spotify account on a 3rd party website, and it’s in no way affiliated with Spotify.

From here, you’ll have to grant the generator tool permission to browse your music habits, dig up your playlists and streaming history, then compile all the data into a fun image.

Similar to Spotify’s wrapped year in review, the Anthems.fm generator combines your music tastes and categorizes them by streams, then neatly displays them for your viewing and sharing pleasure. So, make your own dream festival poster today and share it on social media.

Source: Anthems.fm

