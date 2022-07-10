Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft Office Rolls Back a Major Security Feature

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A magnifying glass over Microsoft Office apps.
dennizn/Shutterstock.com

Security advocates got a major win in February, when Microsoft announced that Office applications would finally block VBA macros by default. But Microsoft is backtracking. The VBA macros block, which was initially slated for June of 2022, no longer has a release date.

Macros allow you to automate tasks within Office applications. You can use them to automatically fill out Excel spreadsheets using datasets, for example. But VBA macros are also a major vehicle for malware and phishing—they’re just hunks of code, and they’re often shared by strangers on the internet.

Microsoft began testing a VBA block in its “Currents Channel” last April. This block prevents macros from running until they’re saved to a “trusted location” and manually signed by a user. But Microsoft suddenly rolled back this block, citing user feedback.

Microsoft's New Cybersecurity Tool Arrives on All Platforms
RELATEDMicrosoft's New Cybersecurity Tool Arrives on All Platforms

Comments on Microsoft’s Tech Community forum indicate that the VBA macros block wasn’t effective. Some macros managed to work directly from email and web attachments, which defeats the whole purpose of this block. (Unfortunately, we can’t verify if this is true or not.)

According to Wenjun Gong, a Program Manager at Microsoft, the company will “provide another update when we’re ready to release again.” There’s a decent chance that the VBA macros block will return to the Office “Currents Channel” and eventually roll out to average users.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »