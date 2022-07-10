Buying Guides
You Can Now Experience SpaceX Starlink Internet on a Boat

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Starlink boat satellite
Starlink

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company recently announced a new service called Starlink Maritime. which is essentially a satellite internet service for boats and yachts. The company offers an internet-from-space service for those unaware, and now it’s expanding to more places.

As the name suggests, it’s a version of the company’s popular Starlink satellite internet service, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. At first, Starlink was available for homes, then eventually made its way to stationary RVs, although people still manage to find ways around the limits and use it on the go.

If you’re in a region that doesn’t offer traditional ISP services or don’t like your options, Starlink could be the solution. And while it’s still slowly expanding for more homes, Musk is ready to take it to the sea.

With the new Starlink Maritime service, you’ll be able to get fast and reliable internet on your boat for a whopping $5,000 a month. Obviously, this isn’t targeted towards regular folks, as that’s more than I spend on the internet in three years.

Starlink boats
Starlink

SpaceX is likely going after bigger fish, like oil rigs, cruise liners, business operators, or those who can even afford a yacht.

Not only will the service run you a cool $5,000 per month, but the Starlink Maritime package is far more expensive than home setups for the hardware. That’s because you’ll need to buy two rugged, high-performance Starlink dishes for $10,000 that can handle the watery elements. The U.S. order page says they’ll begin shipping in late July.

So, what types of speeds and performance can you expect for that hefty startup price? SpaceX claims the technology will offer high-speed, low-latency internet of up to 350 Mbps download, even while moving. Honestly, that’s better than many land services currently available. The company posted a short video on Instagram showing how much better it is than the more expensive competition.

As for coverage areas, SpaceX says it’ll initially cover most of the coastal water around the United States, the Great Lakes, and European waters throughout the Mediterranean. Plus, it’ll expand to select areas around Australia, New Zealand, and even parts of South America. Then, the company hopes to expand to more locations near the end of the year.

via CNET

