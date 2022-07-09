Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New Apple “Lockdown” Mode Blocks Mercenary Spyware

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Lockdown mode settings in iOS 16.
Apple

As part of its continued effort to fight government-funded mercenary spyware, Apple will offer a new “Lockdown Mode” in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. The average person will never use this setting, but it should offer enhanced protection for common targets of global governments, such as journalists and dissidents.

It seems that the Pegasus spyware really pushed Apple over the edge. Developed by Israel’s NSO, Pegasus leverages zero-click vulnerabilities to break into Apple devices. It’s licensed to several foreign powers, including the United States and segments of the EU.

That said, Pegasus is best known for its association with the Saudi government. The spyware is regularly discovered on the phones of journalists and human rights activists in Saudi Arabia, including those who are jailed or murdered. (For what it’s worth, the Saudi government also hit Jeff Bezos with Pegasus or a similar spyware in 2018.)

Because mercenary spyware like Pegasus takes advantage of zero-click vulnerabilities (which are discovered by reverse-engineering Apple’s products), Lockdown Mode has to close these vulnerabilities. That means reduced functionality, especially when it comes to image or file previews, FaceTime calls, and JavaScript.

“Lockdown Mode is an extreme, optional protection that should only be used if you believe you may be personally targeted by a highly sophisticated cyberattack. Most people are never targeted by attacks of this nature.”

Apple also says that its dumping money into the Dignity and Justice Fund, which will attempt to fight mercenary spyware through education, coordination with advocacy groups, and the development of software forensic tools. But because mercenary spyware is such a powerful diplomatic and economic tool, Lockdown Mode looks to be the long-term solution for at-risk parties.

Lockdown Mode debuts with iOS 16 and macOS Ventura later this year. According to Apple, the capabilities of Lockdown Mode will grow to meet the threat of new spyware.

Source: Apple 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »