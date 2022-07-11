‘The Oregon Trail’ Comes to Apple Watch as a Step Tracker Game

If you’ve ever wanted to walk the Oregon Trail on foot, get an Apple Arcade subscription. The Oregon Trail remake for Apple Arcade can now pull data from your Health app, turning exercise into journey across America. There’s also a companion Apple Watch app for those who want to see their progress on the go.

With its new “Walk the Trail” feature, The Oregon Trail can track your progress through 2,000-mile virtual journeys. You’ll pass familiar scenes like Fort Laramie and The Great Plains, although you won’t catch dysentery. Notably, Gameloft says that it will take a full year to complete the virtual Oregon Trail if you walk 10,000 steps a day.

Players can look back at their progress on the trail, customize their avatar, and unlock cool new rewards. The game also offers daily summaries, which should encourage players to continue walking and break personal records.

Apple Arcade subscribers can play The Oregon Trail for free and install the Apple Watch companion app today. Note that this app supports three exercise modes—walking, running, and pushing a wheelchair. Apple Arcade costs $5 a month, but you can get a one-month trial for free.