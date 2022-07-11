Buying Guides
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Might Dump Its Own Chipset

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
A photo of someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S10
Karlis Dambrans/Shutterstock.com

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones often come with two different processors and chipsets depending on the region. However, a new report from the highly respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Samsung is ready to ditch its chipset and go all Qualcomm for the Galaxy S23.

Devices like the Galaxy S22 have a Qualcomm processor in the U.S. and many regions, while Samsung uses its own Exynos chip for other areas. And unfortunately, the Exynos chip usually runs hot and offers worse performance.

Over the last several years, we’ve seen the company try to stick with its own processors, only to fall back on the Qualcomm Snapdragon lineup constantly. Earlier this year, Samsung was set to debut its groundbreaking new Exynos 2200 for the Galaxy S22 but canceled the event at the last minute. Eventually, the phone arrived with both chips, but it raised many questions.

We’ve seen countless arguments about Snapdragon vs. Exynos over the years, plus it’s no secret that Samsung’s had a lot of struggles. Some of those include overheating, poor performance, and GPS issues, not to mention a recent controversy with its Game Optimizer Service (GOS) app that slows performance.

Samsung Could Finally Ditch Snapdragon for Its Own Mobile Chipset
RELATEDSamsung Could Finally Ditch Snapdragon for Its Own Mobile Chipset

According to Kuo, Samsung’s latest Exynos 2300 “can’t compete” with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. As a result, the company will ditch its processor altogether for the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphone launch.

Oddly enough, we’ve also heard rumors that Samsung knows its Exynos can’t compete anymore. As a result, the company plans to redesign and build an all-new chip from the ground up for the Galaxy S25. Like Apple’s A-series, Google’s Tensor chip, and another new chipset from Samsung.

We don’t know much about the Galaxy S23, which won’t arrive until early 2023. However, with reports already mentioning Qualcomm, a powerful new 200MP camera, and even more display improvements, it’ll be a phone worth considering.

For now, we’ll have to sit back and see what Samsung comes up with for the Galaxy S23 and if the company manages to deliver something new in the years ahead.

via XDA Developers

