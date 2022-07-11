Here’s the Top Deals of Best Buy’s “Black Friday in July” Sale

From now through July 13th, Best Buy is running a massive “Black Friday in July” sale. It’s the retailer’s latest attempt to undercut Amazon’s Prime Day, but as always, we’re just happy to get more discounted tech goodness. So, here are the best deals and discounts of “Black Friday in July.”

Bear in mind that these deals may sell out or expire before Wednesday. We’ll try to cross out any deals that are no longer available.

Best Smartphone and Smart Watch Deals

While Best Buy isn’t running a ton of smartphone sales, it’s offering major discounts on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13. You can also take this opportunity to grab a smartwatch or fitness tracker at a low price.

Bear in mind that you can save extra on these discounted smartphones with a qualified trade-in.

Save $300 on a Samsung Galaxy S22-series Device Save up to $300 on a new Samsung Galaxy S22-series device with an activation. Oh, and you can get an even bigger discount with a trade-in!

Best Desktop and Laptop Deals

Whether you’re a student, a parent, or a work-from-home warrior, you could probably use a new computer. Best Buy is running massive discounts on popular Chromebooks, Macs, and Windows laptops, including the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

If you’re just looking for a portable and affordable computer, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the way to go. It’s a fantastic little machine with a detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand, and it costs just $150 during this sale.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch Lenovo’s ultra-portable Chromebook Duet features a detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand. It’s the perfect Chromebook for browsing, studying, or streaming on the go.

Best Storage Deals

We could all use a little more storage in our lives. Thankfully, Best Buy slashed prices on some of the most popular SSDs and HDDs, including SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD.

If you’re just trying to store a ton of files on the cheap, WD’s Easystore HDD is the way to go. It features 14TB of storage for just $210—an insane deal. But if you want a super fast, reliable, water-resistant SSD, SanDisk is right there with its Extreme portable SSD.

Best Headphone and Speaker Deals

Wireless headphones and earbuds are excellent gifts, especially when you’re buying for someone who “has everything.” And with today’s sale, you can stock up on headphones and earbuds ahead of every birthday, family gathering, or holiday. It’s a no-brainer.

Those who just want a cheap pair of wireless earbuds should go for the JLab JBuds Air, which are just $30 during this sale. But if you want something higher quality, Sony’s WH-XB910N headphones are a steal at $125.

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Sony’s WH-XB910N wireless headphones feature deep bass, ANC, easy device switching, and a 30-hour battery life.

Best Smart Home Deals

Ready to expand your smart home? Best Buy is offering a ton of discounts on smart speakers, displays, security cameras, and Philips Hue lighting. These are some of the best smart home products available today, and they’re all on sale.

Now, I’ve included a ton of Google products in this list. And that’s because Amazon doesn’t really like to sell Google stuff—good luck finding these deals during Prime Day!

Philips Hue White and Ambiance Starter Kit Leap into the world of premium smart lighting with Philips Hue’s discounted White and Ambiance starter kit. It comes with three bulbs, a smart dimmer, and a Hub.

Best TV, Streaming Stick, and Soundbar Deals

Even in July, you can’t have Black Friday without discounted TVs! Now’s your chance to get an affordable TV before your kid goes to college, upgrade your TV’s audio with a soundbar, or refresh a slow TV with a new streaming stick.

I strongly suggest checking out the VIZIO D-Series TV, which I reviewed earlier this year. It’s affordable as sin but has a great 40-inch screen, an automatic gaming mode, and support for both Chromecast and AirPlay.