Here’s the Top Deals of Best Buy’s “Black Friday in July” Sale

From now through July 13th, Best Buy is running a massive “Black Friday in July” sale. It’s the retailer’s latest attempt to undercut Amazon’s Prime Day, but as always, we’re just happy to get more discounted tech goodness. So, here are the best deals and discounts of “Black Friday in July.”
Bear in mind that these deals may sell out or expire before Wednesday. We’ll try to cross out any deals that are no longer available.
Best Smartphone and Smart Watch Deals
Best Desktop and Laptop Deals
Best Storage Deals
Best Headphone and Speaker Deals
Best Smart Home Deals
Best TV, Streaming Stick, and Soundbar Deals
While Best Buy isn’t running a ton of smartphone sales, it’s offering major discounts on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13. You can also take this opportunity to grab a smartwatch or fitness tracker at a low price.
- Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy S22 with Activation
- Save up to $600 on Samsung Foldable with Activation
- Save up to $100 on iPhone 13 with Activation
- Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker: $110 ($40 off)
- Fitbit Sense Health Smartwatch: $180 ($120 off)
- Garmin Instinct 33mm Fitness Smartwatch: $180 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: $200 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $340 ($40 off)
- Apple Watch SE 40mm: $250 ($30 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 45mm: $360 ($70 off)
Bear in mind that you can save extra on these discounted smartphones with a qualified trade-in.
Save $300 on a Samsung Galaxy S22-series Device
Save up to $300 on a new Samsung Galaxy S22-series device with an activation. Oh, and you can get an even bigger discount with a trade-in!
Whether you’re a student, a parent, or a work-from-home warrior, you could probably use a new computer. Best Buy is running massive discounts on popular Chromebooks, Macs, and Windows laptops, including the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet.
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch: $150 ($150 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 14-inch: $200 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 12.4-inch: $350 ($100 off)
- MacBook Air M1 13.3-inch: $900 ($100 off)
- MacBook Pro M1 Pro 14-inch: $1800 ($200 off)
- MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch: $2300 ($200 off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $700 ($330 off)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $900 ($350 off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $850 ($150 off)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch: $550 ($250 off)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop: $1,600 ($250 off)
- Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch: $530 ($250 off)
- HP AMD Ryzen 3 Desktop: $400 ($100 off)
If you’re just looking for a portable and affordable computer, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the way to go. It’s a fantastic little machine with a detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand, and it costs just $150 during this sale.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch
Lenovo’s ultra-portable Chromebook Duet features a detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand. It’s the perfect Chromebook for browsing, studying, or streaming on the go.
Best Storage Deals
We could all use a little more storage in our lives. Thankfully, Best Buy slashed prices on some of the most popular SSDs and HDDs, including SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD.
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB External SSD: $130 ($110 off)
- WD Easystore 14TB External HDD: $210 ($153 off)
- WD My Passport 1TB External SSD: $130 ($100 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB Internal SATA SSD: $100 ($40 off)
- WD Black 2TB Internal NVMe SSD: $260 ($170 off)
If you’re just trying to store a ton of files on the cheap, WD’s Easystore HDD is the way to go. It features 14TB of storage for just $210—an insane deal. But if you want a super fast, reliable, water-resistant SSD, SanDisk is right there with its Extreme portable SSD.
SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB SSD
SanDisk’s premiere portable SSD is small, ultra-fast, and water-resistant.
Best Headphone and Speaker Deals
Wireless headphones and earbuds are excellent gifts, especially when you’re buying for someone who “has everything.” And with today’s sale, you can stock up on headphones and earbuds ahead of every birthday, family gathering, or holiday. It’s a no-brainer.
- Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones: $125 ($125 off)
- JBL Under Armor Wireless Headphones: $80 ($220 off)
- JLab JBuds Air Wireless Earbuds: $30 ($20 off)
- Sony LinkBuds S Wireless ANC Earbuds: $150 ($50 off)
- Soundcore Note 3 XR Wireless ANC Earbuds: $50 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Wireless ANC Earbuds: $140 ($60 off)
- AirPods with Charging Case: $100 ($30 off)
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case: $180 ($40 off)
- AirPods Max Wireless Headphones: $450 ($50 off)
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless ANC Headphones: $180 ($170 off)
- Apple Music 6-Month Free Trial
Those who just want a cheap pair of wireless earbuds should go for the JLab JBuds Air, which are just $30 during this sale. But if you want something higher quality, Sony’s WH-XB910N headphones are a steal at $125.
Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony’s WH-XB910N wireless headphones feature deep bass, ANC, easy device switching, and a 30-hour battery life.
Best Smart Home Deals
Ready to expand your smart home? Best Buy is offering a ton of discounts on smart speakers, displays, security cameras, and Philips Hue lighting. These are some of the best smart home products available today, and they’re all on sale.
- Google Nest Mini: $30 ($20 off)
- Google Nest Hub 7-inch: $55 ($45 off)
- Google Nest Hub Max: $170 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Audio Speaker: $60 ($40 off)
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $200 ($50 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit: $140 ($30 off)
- Philips Hue Ambiance Lightstrip: $150 ($30 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer: $24 ($16 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Indoor Camera: $30 ($20 off)
- Arlo Essential Indoor Camera: $80 ($20 off)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera: $100 ($30 off)
- Arlo Pro Spotlight Camera Kit (4-Piece): $300 ($150 off)
Now, I’ve included a ton of Google products in this list. And that’s because Amazon doesn’t really like to sell Google stuff—good luck finding these deals during Prime Day!
Philips Hue White and Ambiance Starter Kit
Leap into the world of premium smart lighting with Philips Hue’s discounted White and Ambiance starter kit. It comes with three bulbs, a smart dimmer, and a Hub.
Best TV, Streaming Stick, and Soundbar Deals
Even in July, you can’t have Black Friday without discounted TVs! Now’s your chance to get an affordable TV before your kid goes to college, upgrade your TV’s audio with a soundbar, or refresh a slow TV with a new streaming stick.
- VIZIO 40-inch D-Series LED FHD TV: $200 ($30 off)
- Insignia 55-inch F30 LED 4K TV: $310 ($140 off)
- LG 75-inch UP7070 LED 4K UHD TV: $650 ($180 off)
- Sony 48-inch BRAVIA A9S OLED 4K TV: $800 ($500 off)
- Samsung 85-inch QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV: $2,300 ($1,000 off)
- Roku Express HD: $18 ($12 off)
- Roku Express 4K+: $25 ($15 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 ($20 off)
- Roku Ultra 2022: $80 ($20 off)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $40 ($10 off)
- Apple TV 4K (Latest Model): $120 ($60 off)
- Insignia 2.0 Channel Soundbar: $50 ($50 off)
- Insignia 2.1 Channel Soundbar and Subwoofer: $75 ($75 off)
- Bose Smart Speaker 900: $800 ($100)
- Apple TV+ 3-Month Free Trial
I strongly suggest checking out the VIZIO D-Series TV, which I reviewed earlier this year. It’s affordable as sin but has a great 40-inch screen, an automatic gaming mode, and support for both Chromecast and AirPlay.
Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar
This Insignia soundbar upgrades your TV with high-quality audio on the cheap. It includes multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth and HDMI, and it comes with wall-mounting hardware.