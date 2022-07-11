Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Here’s the Top Deals of Best Buy’s “Black Friday in July” Sale

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 5 min read
best buy black friday in july 2022 banner
Best Buy

From now through July 13th, Best Buy is running a massive “Black Friday in July” sale. It’s the retailer’s latest attempt to undercut Amazon’s Prime Day, but as always, we’re just happy to get more discounted tech goodness. So, here are the best deals and discounts of “Black Friday in July.”

Bear in mind that these deals may sell out or expire before Wednesday. We’ll try to cross out any deals that are no longer available.

Table of Contents

Best Smartphone and Smart Watch Deals
Best Desktop and Laptop Deals
Best Storage Deals
Best Headphone and Speaker Deals
Best Smart Home Deals
Best TV, Streaming Stick, and Soundbar Deals

Best Smartphone and Smart Watch Deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 in-hand
Justin Duino

While Best Buy isn’t running a ton of smartphone sales, it’s offering major discounts on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13. You can also take this opportunity to grab a smartwatch or fitness tracker at a low price.

Bear in mind that you can save extra on these discounted smartphones with a qualified trade-in.

Save $300 on a Samsung Galaxy S22-series Device

Save up to $300 on a new Samsung Galaxy S22-series device with an activation. Oh, and you can get an even bigger discount with a trade-in!

Best Buy

Best Desktop and Laptop Deals

The Surface Pro 8 tablet.
Microsoft

Whether you’re a student, a parent, or a work-from-home warrior, you could probably use a new computer. Best Buy is running massive discounts on popular Chromebooks, Macs, and Windows laptops, including the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

If you’re just looking for a portable and affordable computer, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the way to go. It’s a fantastic little machine with a detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand, and it costs just $150 during this sale.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1-inch

Lenovo’s ultra-portable Chromebook Duet features a detachable keyboard and built-in kickstand. It’s the perfect Chromebook for browsing, studying, or streaming on the go.

Best Buy

Best Storage Deals

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD dunked in a puddle of water
SanDisk

We could all use a little more storage in our lives. Thankfully, Best Buy slashed prices on some of the most popular SSDs and HDDs, including SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD.

If you’re just trying to store a ton of files on the cheap, WD’s Easystore HDD is the way to go. It features 14TB of storage for just $210—an insane deal. But if you want a super fast, reliable, water-resistant SSD, SanDisk is right there with its Extreme portable SSD.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB SSD

SanDisk’s premiere portable SSD is small, ultra-fast, and water-resistant.

Best Buy

Best Headphone and Speaker Deals

Wireless headphones and earbuds are excellent gifts, especially when you’re buying for someone who “has everything.” And with today’s sale, you can stock up on headphones and earbuds ahead of every birthday, family gathering, or holiday. It’s a no-brainer.

Those who just want a cheap pair of wireless earbuds should go for the JLab JBuds Air, which are just $30 during this sale. But if you want something higher quality, Sony’s WH-XB910N headphones are a steal at $125.

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony’s WH-XB910N wireless headphones feature deep bass, ANC, easy device switching, and a 30-hour battery life.

Best Buy

Best Smart Home Deals

The Google Nest Hub Max on a table.
Google

Ready to expand your smart home? Best Buy is offering a ton of discounts on smart speakers, displays, security cameras, and Philips Hue lighting. These are some of the best smart home products available today, and they’re all on sale.

Now, I’ve included a ton of Google products in this list. And that’s because Amazon doesn’t really like to sell Google stuff—good luck finding these deals during Prime Day!

Philips Hue White and Ambiance Starter Kit

Leap into the world of premium smart lighting with Philips Hue’s discounted White and Ambiance starter kit. It comes with three bulbs, a smart dimmer, and a Hub.

Best Buy

Best TV, Streaming Stick, and Soundbar Deals

The Vizio TV's logo.
Andrew Heinzman

Even in July, you can’t have Black Friday without discounted TVs! Now’s your chance to get an affordable TV before your kid goes to college, upgrade your TV’s audio with a soundbar, or refresh a slow TV with a new streaming stick.

I strongly suggest checking out the VIZIO D-Series TV, which I reviewed earlier this year. It’s affordable as sin but has a great 40-inch screen, an automatic gaming mode, and support for both Chromecast and AirPlay.

Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar

This Insignia soundbar upgrades your TV with high-quality audio on the cheap. It includes multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth and HDMI, and it comes with wall-mounting hardware.

Best Buy
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »