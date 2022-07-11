The Chromecast with Google TV Finally Gets an Update

After a very long wait, the Chromecast with Google TV is getting its first firmware update of 2022. Users should see a notification for the update (version QTS1.220504.008), which includes several small bug fixes and improvements.

Here are the fixes included in this update, according to Google:

Security patch updated to May 2022

Platform improvements to help apps with 4K HDR video and DRM video playback

Improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements

While this isn’t the Android 12 update some users were hoping for, it does update the Chromecast from the outdated October 2021 security patch and includes new firmware for the Chromecast remote. It should also address some common bugs, especially those related to 4K HDR streaming.

We don’t know the full scope of this firmware update, as Google hasn’t discussed it in any blog posts or support pages. At the time of writing, the Chromecast firmware changelog doesn’t mention this update.

I should note that the Chromcast with Google TV has received several new features over the last few months, including user profiles. But this new firmware update seems like an attempt to fix bugs, which are the most common complaint among Chromecast users.

Your Chromecast should update automatically or show a notification asking you to update. If not, click the profile image in the top right corner of your screen and go to “Settings.” Open the “System” menu, go to “About,” and select “System Update.”