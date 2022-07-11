Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Chromecast with Google TV Finally Gets an Update

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Chromecast with Google TV with remote
Justin Duino

After a very long wait, the Chromecast with Google TV is getting its first firmware update of 2022. Users should see a notification for the update (version QTS1.220504.008), which includes several small bug fixes and improvements.

Here are the fixes included in this update, according to Google:

  • Security patch updated to May 2022
  • Platform improvements to help apps with 4K HDR video and DRM video playback
  • Improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Additional bug fixes and performance improvements

While this isn’t the Android 12 update some users were hoping for, it does update the Chromecast from the outdated October 2021 security patch and includes new firmware for the Chromecast remote. It should also address some common bugs, especially those related to 4K HDR streaming.

We don’t know the full scope of this firmware update, as Google hasn’t discussed it in any blog posts or support pages. At the time of writing, the Chromecast firmware changelog doesn’t mention this update.

I should note that the Chromcast with Google TV has received several new features over the last few months, including user profiles. But this new firmware update seems like an attempt to fix bugs, which are the most common complaint among Chromecast users.

Your Chromecast should update automatically or show a notification asking you to update. If not, click the profile image in the top right corner of your screen and go to “Settings.” Open the “System” menu, go to “About,” and select “System Update.”

Source: r/Chromecast

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »