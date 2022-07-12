Buying Guides
Buying Guides

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
AVerMedia PW515 4K Ultra HD Webcam Review: High Quality, High Functionality
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
News

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 5 min read
A banner for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon

From now through the end of July 13th, Amazon is slashing prices for its annual Prime Day sales event. Now’s your chance to save big on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. And better yet, you don’t need to put in any work—the best tech deals are all right here.

We’re constantly updating this page with the latest and greatest Prime Day deals. So, be sure to come back later or subscribe to our free newsletter for daily updates via email.

Note: Some of these sales will end or sell out before Prime Day comes to a close. We’ll try to remove deals once they expire. We’ll also add new deals as they appear throughout the day, so check back often.
Table of Contents

Windows Laptops and Chromebooks
Smartphones and Smart Watches
Tablets and E-Readers
Bluetooth Earbuds and Headphones
Smart Home Devices
Smart TVs, Soundbars, and Streaming Sticks
The Best Small Gifts on Prime Day

Windows Laptops and Chromebooks

The Surface Laptop Studio in laptop and tablet modes.
Microsoft

Whether you’re a student, a gamer, or just an average adult, Prime Day is the best time to buy a new laptop. Amazon is slashing prices on Windows laptops and Chromebooks, giving you the opportunity to buy a discounted laptop at any price point.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 14" QHD 165Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - CNC Aluminum - Chroma RGB - THX Spatial Audio - Vapor Chamber Cooling

Enjoy the power of RTX 3080 gaming with the Razer Blade 14, an excellent laptop that packs high-end specs and supports RGB Chroma lighting.

Amazon

$2284.99
$2799.99 Save 18%

Best Buy

$2399.99
$2799.99 Save 14%

Smartphones and Smart Watches

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 in-hand
Justin Duino

Don’t miss the chance to get an affordable new smartphone! Brands like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are offering huge discounts on flagship devices, and even some of the more affordable brands are jumping in for the fun.

Google Pixel 6-5G Android Phone - 128GB - Stormy Black with Google Pixel 6 Case - Cotton Candy

Google's flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6, offers incredible specs and a best-in-class camera for an affordable price.

Amazon

$518.00
$628.00 Save 18%

Tablets and E-Readers

A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader
Amazon

Whenever you need a good gift, you can always buy a tablet or E-reader. Thankfully, Amazon’s Fire tablets and Kindle readers are cheaper than sin during Prime Day. Order a few of them now to make your Christmas shopping way easier.

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - White + 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimited (with auto-renewal)

Read your favorite books on the go with the affordable Amazon Kindle. It features an easy-to-read e-ink display and a monthlong battery life.

Amazon

$89.99
 

Bluetooth Earbuds and Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro Case Open

There’s always room for an extra pair of headphones or earbuds in your life. And from now til the end of Prime Day, you can buy excellent wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 85t at a huge discount. Buy a new pair for yourself or stock up on some killer gifts!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for Calls & Music with Charging Case and 2 Wireless Charging Pads - Grey

Jabra's excellent Elite 85t wireless earbuds pack superior sound quality, world-class ANC, and a 25-hour battery with the included charging case.

Amazon

$289.99
 

Smart Home Devices

Google Nest Smart Thermostat

Add some brains to your home this Prime Day with killer smart home deals. Amazon is running huge sales on popular smart home products, including the intelligent Nest Thermostat and Wyze’s ultra-affordable Wi-Fi smart plug.

Wyze Plug, 2.4GHz WiFi Smart Plug, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, No Hub Required, One-Pack, White – A Certified for Humans Device

Start your smart home journey with the affordable Wyze smart plug. This device adds smart functionality, such as scheduling and voice control, to any wired device.

Amazon

$11.98
 

Smart TVs, Soundbars, and Streaming Sticks

A Vizio smart TV on a stand.
Vizio

Whether you hope to upgrade your home theater or you need a TV for a college kid, now’s the time to buy! Brands like TCL, Samsung, Sony, and LG are offering crazy discounts on their home theater products, and you can even grab a big 4K TV for under $200.

TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV – 43S446, 2022 Model

This 43-inch TCL smart TV features a 4K resolution and costs far less than the competition.

Amazon

$249.99
 

Best Buy

$249.99
$299.99 Save 17%

The Best Small Gifts on Prime Day

The GoPro HERO 10 Black camera.
GoPro

We can only cover so much stuff in these deals, which is why there aren’t any dedicated categories for cameras or SSDs. But hey, we just can’t help but highlight some great deals. Here are some small gifts ideas that are totally worth checking out.

Anker Portable Charger, 10000mAh Power Bank with USB-C Power Delivery (25W), PowerCore 10000 Redux for iPhone 13/12/11 / Mini/Pro/Pro Max/XR/XS, Samsung S21 / S20, Pixel 4 / 4XL, iPad Mini, and More

Keep your phone, tablet, laptop, or Nintendo Switch charged on the go with this 10,000mAh battery pack.

Amazon

$49.99
 

