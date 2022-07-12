The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022

From now through the end of July 13th, Amazon is slashing prices for its annual Prime Day sales event. Now’s your chance to save big on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. And better yet, you don’t need to put in any work—the best tech deals are all right here.
Windows Laptops and Chromebooks
Whether you’re a student, a gamer, or just an average adult, Prime Day is the best time to buy a new laptop. Amazon is slashing prices on Windows laptops and Chromebooks, giving you the opportunity to buy a discounted laptop at any price point.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $899 ($300 off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: $2,124 ($576 off)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: $2,284 ($526 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $580 ($420 off)
- MSI Creator M16 Content Creation Laptop: $1360 ($250 off)
- MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: $1060 ($340 off)
- MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop: $1,200 (300 off)
- HP Victus Gaming Laptop RTX 3050: $879 ($230 off)
- ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED: $2,300 ($200 off)
- Acer Chromebook 514: $340 ($70 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: $360 ($70 off)
- ASUS Chromebox 4 Desktop: $769 ($133 off)
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, 14" QHD 165Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - CNC Aluminum - Chroma RGB - THX Spatial Audio - Vapor Chamber Cooling
Enjoy the power of RTX 3080 gaming with the Razer Blade 14, an excellent laptop that packs high-end specs and supports RGB Chroma lighting.
Smartphones and Smart Watches
Don’t miss the chance to get an affordable new smartphone! Brands like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are offering huge discounts on flagship devices, and even some of the more affordable brands are jumping in for the fun.
- Google Pixel 6: $492.10 ($136 off)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro: $800 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $325 ($125 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22: $599 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+: $734 ($315 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $840 ($321)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,090 ($710 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $700 (300 off)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): $329 ($170 off)
- Moto G Power (2022): $150 ($50 off)
- Motorola Edge + (2022): $719 ($280 off)
- Motorola Razr 5G: $800 ($600 off)
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G: $180 ($60 off)
- OnePlus 9 5G: $500 ($230 off)
- OnePlus 10 Pro: $800 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 41mm: $279 ($239 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 45mm: $309 ($120 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: $175 ($75 off)
- OnePlus Watch: $120 ($38 off)
Google Pixel 6-5G Android Phone - 128GB - Stormy Black with Google Pixel 6 Case - Cotton Candy
Google's flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6, offers incredible specs and a best-in-class camera for an affordable price.
Tablets and E-Readers
Whenever you need a good gift, you can always buy a tablet or E-reader. Thankfully, Amazon’s Fire tablets and Kindle readers are cheaper than sin during Prime Day. Order a few of them now to make your Christmas shopping way easier.
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $32 ($37 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $45 ($45 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $145 ($29 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $400 ($130 off)
- Kindle: $45 ($45 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite: $95 ($45 off)
- Kindle Oasis: $194 ($85 off)
Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - White + 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimited (with auto-renewal)
Read your favorite books on the go with the affordable Amazon Kindle. It features an easy-to-read e-ink display and a monthlong battery life.
Bluetooth Earbuds and Headphones
There’s always room for an extra pair of headphones or earbuds in your life. And from now til the end of Prime Day, you can buy excellent wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 85t at a huge discount. Buy a new pair for yourself or stock up on some killer gifts!
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): $90 ($10 off)
- Apple AirPods Max Headphones: $450 ($100 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro: $170 ($80 off)
- Jabra Elite 4 ANC Earbuds: $90 ($30 off)
- Jabra Elite 7 ANC Earbuds: $120 ($60 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t ANC Earbuds: $115 ($175 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $80 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $100 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $120 ($80 off)
- Beats Fit Pro ANC Earbuds: $160 ($40 off)
- Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: $55.10 ($45 off)
- Sony WF-1000MX4 ANC Earbuds: $198 ($81 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones: $228 ($110)
- OnePlus Buds Z2: $60 ($40 off)
- Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones: $90 ($40 off)
Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Advanced Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for Calls & Music with Charging Case and 2 Wireless Charging Pads - Grey
Jabra's excellent Elite 85t wireless earbuds pack superior sound quality, world-class ANC, and a 25-hour battery with the included charging case.
Smart Home Devices
Add some brains to your home this Prime Day with killer smart home deals. Amazon is running huge sales on popular smart home products, including the intelligent Nest Thermostat and Wyze’s ultra-affordable Wi-Fi smart plug.
- Google Nest Thermostat: $100 ($56 off)
- Google Nest Cam Outdoor: $155 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell and Camera Bundle: $190 ($90 off)
- Wyze Wi-Fi Smart Plug: $8 ($4 off)
- eufy Smart Wireless Video Doorbell: $136 ($65 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack): $13 ($7 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell: $42 ($18 off)
- Up to 41% off Govee Smart Lighting
- Govee Glide Smart Wall Light: $90 ($60 off)
- Govee Smart LED Strip Lights: $21 ($13 off)
- Govee Smart TV LED Backlight: $70 ($40 off)
- GE CYNC Smart Thermostat: $68 ($53 off)
- GE CYNC Smart Temperature Sensor: $16 ($15 off)
- GE CYNC Smart Color Bulb and Dimmer: $22 ($4 off)
- GE CYNC Smart LED Bulbs (2-Pack): $16 ($7 off)
- eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum: $389 ($27 off)
Wyze Plug, 2.4GHz WiFi Smart Plug, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, No Hub Required, One-Pack, White – A Certified for Humans Device
Start your smart home journey with the affordable Wyze smart plug. This device adds smart functionality, such as scheduling and voice control, to any wired device.
Smart TVs, Soundbars, and Streaming Sticks
Whether you hope to upgrade your home theater or you need a TV for a college kid, now’s the time to buy! Brands like TCL, Samsung, Sony, and LG are offering crazy discounts on their home theater products, and you can even grab a big 4K TV for under $200.
- TCL 43-inch 4K UHD TV: $175 ($75 off)
- LG 65-inch OLED B1 4K 120Hz TV: $1497 ($799 off)
- Hisense 55-inch ULED 4K Smart TV: $550 ($50 off)
- Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart TV and Computer Monitor: $550 ($180 off)
- Samsung 45-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: $798 ($200 off)
- Samsung 43-inch “The Frame” TV: $848 ($234 off)
- Sony 3.1-Channel Soundbar and Sub: $399 ($201 off)
- Polk 2.1-Channel Audio Soundbar and Sub: $210 ($70 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 ($20 off)
TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV – 43S446, 2022 Model
This 43-inch TCL smart TV features a 4K resolution and costs far less than the competition.
The Best Small Gifts on Prime Day
We can only cover so much stuff in these deals, which is why there aren’t any dedicated categories for cameras or SSDs. But hey, we just can’t help but highlight some great deals. Here are some small gifts ideas that are totally worth checking out.
- Anker 10,000mAh Portable Battery: $33 ($17 off)
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: $100 ($60 off)
- GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle: $250 ($118 off)
- Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Noteboook: $18 ($19 off)
- Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Note Cards: $9 ($9 off)
- Monopoly: Pixar Edition: $18 ($10 off)
Anker Portable Charger, 10000mAh Power Bank with USB-C Power Delivery (25W), PowerCore 10000 Redux for iPhone 13/12/11 / Mini/Pro/Pro Max/XR/XS, Samsung S21 / S20, Pixel 4 / 4XL, iPad Mini, and More
Keep your phone, tablet, laptop, or Nintendo Switch charged on the go with this 10,000mAh battery pack.