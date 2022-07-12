The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022

From now through the end of July 13th, Amazon is slashing prices for its annual Prime Day sales event. Now’s your chance to save big on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. And better yet, you don’t need to put in any work—the best tech deals are all right here.

We’re constantly updating this page with the latest and greatest Prime Day deals. So, be sure to come back later or subscribe to our free newsletter for daily updates via email.

Note: Some of these sales will end or sell out before Prime Day comes to a close. We’ll try to remove deals once they expire. We’ll also add new deals as they appear throughout the day, so check back often.

Windows Laptops and Chromebooks

Whether you’re a student, a gamer, or just an average adult, Prime Day is the best time to buy a new laptop. Amazon is slashing prices on Windows laptops and Chromebooks, giving you the opportunity to buy a discounted laptop at any price point.

Smartphones and Smart Watches

Don’t miss the chance to get an affordable new smartphone! Brands like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are offering huge discounts on flagship devices, and even some of the more affordable brands are jumping in for the fun.

Tablets and E-Readers

Whenever you need a good gift, you can always buy a tablet or E-reader. Thankfully, Amazon’s Fire tablets and Kindle readers are cheaper than sin during Prime Day. Order a few of them now to make your Christmas shopping way easier.

Bluetooth Earbuds and Headphones

There’s always room for an extra pair of headphones or earbuds in your life. And from now til the end of Prime Day, you can buy excellent wireless earbuds like the Jabra Elite 85t at a huge discount. Buy a new pair for yourself or stock up on some killer gifts!

Smart Home Devices

Add some brains to your home this Prime Day with killer smart home deals. Amazon is running huge sales on popular smart home products, including the intelligent Nest Thermostat and Wyze’s ultra-affordable Wi-Fi smart plug.

Smart TVs, Soundbars, and Streaming Sticks

Whether you hope to upgrade your home theater or you need a TV for a college kid, now’s the time to buy! Brands like TCL, Samsung, Sony, and LG are offering crazy discounts on their home theater products, and you can even grab a big 4K TV for under $200.

The Best Small Gifts on Prime Day

We can only cover so much stuff in these deals, which is why there aren’t any dedicated categories for cameras or SSDs. But hey, we just can’t help but highlight some great deals. Here are some small gifts ideas that are totally worth checking out.