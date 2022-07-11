Buying Guides
Sony’s Latest Rugged X-Series Bluetooth Speakers Are Ready to Party

| 2 min read
Sony's trio of new speakers for 2022
Sony

This week, Sony announced three new rugged Bluetooth speakers as part of its X-Series lineup, offering excellent sound at multiple price points, not to mention one with a retractable handle for outdoor adventures.

The new lineup includes two non-circular “X-Balanced” speakers that deliver less distortion and more sound pressure, while the third is a bigger cylinder-style speaker with built-in LED lights for good vibes.

All three speakers refresh some of Sony’s most popular models. We’re talking about the new XE200, a slightly bigger XE300, and the party-friendly XG300, priced at $129, $200, and $350.

Sony XG300 portable speaker
Sony

First up is the Sony SRS-XG300, which is a slightly smaller version of the popular XG500 from 2021. This is the largest and most expensive speaker released this week, but it has much to offer. It has a large tapered cylinder shape, similar to most portable speakers or a boombox. Owners will love the retractable handle, Mega Bass mode, ClearAudio+, and even a new Echo Noise Canceling mode to improve phone calls.

On the inside, we’re still working with two X-balanced speakers, dual tweeters, and two passive radiators for premium sound. Sony added a water-repellent mesh around the entire speaker to help with splashes and keep those LED lights safe. Then, just like the bigger model, Sony says you can get 70 minutes of listening playback after just 10 minutes on the charger. Otherwise, a full charge should last around 25 hours, depending on volume levels.

The XG300 (and both speakers detailed below) will be available from July 12th, and the XG300 comes in black or gray for $350. Grab yours from Best Buy or the Amazon link below.

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker IP67 Water-Resistant and Dustproof with 25 Hour-Battery and Retractable Handle, Black

Sony's new XG300 Bluetooth portable speaker is perfect for summer adventures. Grab yours for $349.

Amazon

$348.00
 

Sony XE200 and XE300 speakers
Sony

Those looking for something more portable and affordable will want to consider the XE200 and XE300. Both speakers have a pentagon shape, making them more ergonomic to “grab and go,” according to Sony. Both speakers use the same X-balanced drivers, which promise to improve sound and cut down on distortion.

Sony mentions a new line-shape diffuser that claims to deliver a wider listening area down the length of the speakers. Then, like many previous options for the company, all three of these new speakers work with Sony’s app for party connect or stereo pairing; that way, you can combine multiple speakers to get the party started or have stereo sound.

Obviously, these speakers are designed for outdoor use, which is why they’re rugged and feature an IP67 water-resistance rating. They’re also shockproof, meaning they can handle a drop or all types of outdoor adventures.

The XE300 is available in black or blue and costs $199. The smaller XE200 has the same overall design and feature list but comes with an attached carrying strap. It comes in black, blue, or orange and runs $129. Grab either of the smaller, more affordable XE speakers from the Amazon links below starting July 12th.

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Water-Resistant, Dustproof and Shockproof with 16 Hour Battery and Easy to Carry Strap, Black

Get Sony's new rugged and affordable XE200 bluetooth speaker today for $129.

Amazon

$128.00
 

Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, IP67 Water-Resistant, Dustproof and Shockproof with 24 Hour Battery, Black

If you love Sony's XE Bluetooth speaker line but want a bigger speaker with more sound, grab the new XE300 today for $199.

Amazon

$198.00
 

