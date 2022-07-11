Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Halo View Review: Affordable, But a Little Creepy
Picsart Gold Review: A True Treasure for Quick Photo and Video Editing
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Aqara Curtain Driver E1 Automates Your Existing Curtains

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Aqara Curtain Driver E1 smart home
Aqara

If you’re looking to bring aspects of your house into the modern era without going full-on smart home, Aqara has you covered. The popular smart home company just released its Aqara Smart Curtain Driver E1, which easily automates your existing curtains.

Starting at just $90, the Curtain Driver E1 quickly mounts to your curtain track or rod, then can automatically open your curtains. Users can set a schedule, use the built-in ambient light sensor to have them open/close each day on their own, use the Aqara app, and it even works with Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, or Apple’s Homekit.

Aqara’s E1 driver is entirely wireless thanks to the built-in battery, making it a breeze to attach to any curtain in your home. It’s worth noting that it works with your typical curtain rod for $99, or a more affordable track option is perfect for U-rail and I-rail systems. The E1 is capable of moving curtains up to 26 lbs.

Are Smart Homes Worth the Hassle?
RELATEDAre Smart Homes Worth the Hassle?

Unfortunately, it’s built on the Zigbee 3.0 protocol and requires a compatible Aqara Hub, which is a slight downside. However, once you get everything set up, it’s easy to open the curtains with your voice, automate the process, or take advantage of the light sensor.

Better yet, You can customize the speed of the Aqara Curtain Driver’s motor in the app to open for an hour, slowly letting in the sunrise or simulating the sunset.

Considering this is a retrofit product, installation is fast and easy. So, if you want to upgrade your home with a few smart gadgets, this is worth checking out. Aqara says it’ll be compatible with the Matter smart home standard whenever it arrives.

Aqara Smart Curtain Motor E1, REQUIRES AQARA Zigbee 3.0 HUB, Electric Curtain Driver for Remote Control and Home Automation, Support HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT (Track Version, 1 Pack)

Bring your home into the modern era with this retrofit curtain driver to open and close the curtains automatically.

Amazon

$89.99
 

via 9to5Mac

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »