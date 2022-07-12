Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
AVerMedia PW515 4K Ultra HD Webcam Review: High Quality, High Functionality
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Honda Key Fob Hack Affects Nearly All Models Since 2012

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The 2012 Honda Civic on a wooden floor.
Honda

A newly-discovered “Rolling Pwn” exploit allows hackers remotely unlock and start the engine of Honda vehicles dating back to 2012. This exploit circumvents safeguards put in place by Honda, and more worryingly, the carmaker denies that “Rolling Pwn” is a genuine threat.

Rolling Pwn is a variation on the common “replay attack” system, which uses a radio receiver to intercept and record a key fob signal. When played back, this signal can unlock a car.

But several Honda models randomize their key fob signal using a “rolling code.” This prevents the same key fob signal from working twice—at least, that’s the idea. As explained by Kevin2600 and Wesley Li, the discoverers of this exploit, Rolling Pwn forces Honda cars to reset their “rolling code.” It makes the safeguard useless.

Several videos now show Rolling Pwn in action. While it hasn’t been tested on every Honda vehicle, it appears to work on most models dating back to 2012. And as The Drive notes, vulnerabilities that are similar to Rolling Pwn were logged in both 2021 and early 2022.

Honda hasn’t made any attempt to warn customers of these vulnerabilities. It told security researchers that “the best way to report [Rolling Pwn] is to contact customer service,” and in a statement to The Drive, a Honda spokesperson stated, “the key fobs in the referenced vehicles are equipped with rolling code technology that would not allow the vulnerability as represented in the report.”

So, if you own a modern Honda, you may want to leave a message with its customer service. Both journalists and independent security researchers confirm that Rolling Pwn is an authentic vulnerability, but Honda denies that it exists. Honda needs to address this problem immediately, either through a recall or an OTA update.

Source: Kevin2600 & Wesley Li via The Drive

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »