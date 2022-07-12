The New LEGO Camera Z28 Set Will Make Your Wallet Go Vroom Vroom

If you thought the LEGO Ferrari was cool, wait until you see the new LEGO Chevrolet Camaro Z28. It’s a faithful recreation of the 1969 muscle car, with a convertible top, optional hideaway lights, and of course, a pair of fuzzy dice. Oh, and like a real Camaro, it’s expensive.

The Camaro Z28 measures 3.5 inches high and 14 inches long—about the size of a sneaker. It contains 1,458 pieces, a shocking number of which are optional or swappable. You don’t have to use the fuzzy dice or hideaway lights, and three colors of racing stripes (red, white, and black) are included in the box. You also get two vanity plates, one labeled CHVY 69 and another with P4N 3TR.

“With its classic lines and sleek design, the 1969 Camaro Z28 is unrivalled in its elegance — which is why it was such a wonderful inspiration for this LEGO design. By building this set, you can envision yourself at the wheel, and all but feel the rumble of the engine taking you down an open road.” — LEGO Designer Sven Franic

Like most new LEGO sets, the Camaro Z28 is outrageously detailed. Its tires have a PSI label, various decals match the original 1969 Z28, and the doors are fully functional. My only complaint is that the convertible top doesn’t actually work, although you can remove it at any time.

The LEGO Camaro Z28 costs $170 and goes on sale August 1st. It’s just the latest classic car in LEGO’s arsenal, joined by the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Porsche 911.