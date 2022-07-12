Our 5 Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals (Day One)

Amazon Prime Day is July 12th and July 13th this year, which means discounts are flying around everywhere on day one. With thousands of deals, it’s hard to truly find the best buys, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Don’t worry, as we’ve sifted through all the savings and picked out some of our favorites.

It’s important to remember that many of these deals won’t last through the entire day. So, if you see something you’re interested in, grab it while you can. Speaking of interests, we love all sorts of stuff here at Review Geek. Instead of only finding tech items, we gathered a little bit of everything just for you.

Like on Black Friday, not everything you see online is a “deal” or a great price. That’s why we double-checked every recommendation. All five of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals for day one are at their all-time lowest price.

These deals are all available today. Then, check back tomorrow with a new list of options to throw your money at.

The Cheapest 32-inch TV Around

As expected, many of the best deals for Prime Day include Amazon products. And while we know most people want a TV bigger than 32-inches these days, it’s hard to argue with the $99 price tag for the Insignia 32-inch 720p Smart Fire TV deal.

There are dozens of TV deals floating around today, but at this price, it’s an easy impulse buy for your kid’s room or even a guest room. While it’s only 720p, it is an LED screen, plus you have the Fire TV experience built-in to access all your favorite streaming services. It’s nearly 45% off, and at the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this TV.

A Cheap Fire TV Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA22, 2021 Model) This affordable TV is perfect for your children's room, has all the streaming services you'll ever need, and is big enough without being too big.

Stay Cool and Sleep Like a Baby

The Classic Cool Gel Memory Foam 8-inch mattress is a solid pick for anyone looking for an inexpensive bed. It’s a bed-in-a-box without breaking the bank, and almost every size available is at the lowest price we’ve seen for the brand.

Each Classic Cool mattress will keep you cool, comfortable, and supported while you sleep. That’s because it has a 2-inch gel-infused memory foam top for breathability and temperature regulation, then a 6-inch thick high-density foam base that’ll give you enough support to prevent pressure points. The twin mattress is only $109, and it’s not every day you can get a queen-size memory foam bed for $151, either.

The Latest and Greatest Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 7 is at the lowest price ever! We’ve never seen this watch for under $309, but right now, Amazon has it down to only $279 in several colors. That’s $120 off its regular price for those wondering.

Apple’s latest smartwatch is the best one yet. The Series 7 has a bigger and brighter display, fast charging, tons of new features, a blood oxygen sensor, and it’s the most durable watch Apple’s made to date. If you want the bigger size, Amazon also has the 45mm watch for $115 off.

Supercharge Your Kitchen

One of my favorite purchases during quarantine was a Ninja Air Fryer. If somehow you still don’t own an air fryer, buy one. It’ll change your life. Luckily for you, Prime Day has the versatile Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 XL Dual Basket Air Fryer on sale for only $159. (regularly $229)

Once you start using an air fryer, you’ll figure out how amazingly easy it is to cook delicious meals in minutes. And if you get the Foodi 10 quart, you’ll have a big XL cooker with endless options. You can fry, roast, broil, or dehydrate food, and each basket cooks independently. That way, you can bake potatoes on one side while crisping chicken wings on the other.

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Capture Moments Inside and Out

Home security cameras are a dime a dozen, but many require extra monthly subscription fees or hardwired power. The Blink Outdoor home security camera is completely wireless and battery-powered, lets you store videos in the cloud or on a local storage device, and you guessed it, it’s on sale.

The Blink Outdoor camera is weatherproof, rugged, and easy to use. Plus, during Prime Day, you’ll get it for only $59 instead of $135, and it comes with a free indoor Blink Mini camera. That’s a win-win!