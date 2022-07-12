The Best Govee Smart Lighting Deals on Amazon Prime Day

We’re knee-deep in Amazon Prime Day deals, and we couldn’t help but notice that Govee is slashing prices on its most popular smart lighting products. Whether you hope to bring some color to your home or you’re shopping for a young person in your life, you can’t pass up on these deals.

Govee is one of the most affordable smart lighting brands. But these aren’t cheap lights—as we’ve mentioned in countless reviews, Govee’s LED strips, bias lighting, and lamps actually feature high-quality diffusion to avoid that “twinkling Christmas light” effect. Many Govee products also use RGBIC technology for millions of color options and customizable lighting “sections.”

Without further ado, here are the best Govee deals at Amazon:

I should also note that several Govee lights, including the Neon Rope Light, just gained Razer Chroma integration. This allows gamers to synchronize their lights with on-screen content, providing an immersive experience that envelopes the whole room. If you’ve got a gamer in the family, now’s a good time for some early Christmas shopping.

You can view the full list of discounted Govee smart lighting products at Amazon. Bear in mind that these deals could expire or sell out before Prime Day ends the night of July 13th.