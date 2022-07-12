Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
AVerMedia PW515 4K Ultra HD Webcam Review: High Quality, High Functionality
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Best Govee Smart Lighting Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A gaming desk with Razer devices and Govee light panels.
Govee, Razer

We’re knee-deep in Amazon Prime Day deals, and we couldn’t help but notice that Govee is slashing prices on its most popular smart lighting products. Whether you hope to bring some color to your home or you’re shopping for a young person in your life, you can’t pass up on these deals.

Govee is one of the most affordable smart lighting brands. But these aren’t cheap lights—as we’ve mentioned in countless reviews, Govee’s LED strips, bias lighting, and lamps actually feature high-quality diffusion to avoid that “twinkling Christmas light” effect. Many Govee products also use RGBIC technology for millions of color options and customizable lighting “sections.”

Without further ado, here are the best Govee deals at Amazon:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022
RELATEDThe Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022

I should also note that several Govee lights, including the Neon Rope Light, just gained Razer Chroma integration. This allows gamers to synchronize their lights with on-screen content, providing an immersive experience that envelopes the whole room. If you’ve got a gamer in the family, now’s a good time for some early Christmas shopping.

You can view the full list of discounted Govee smart lighting products at Amazon. Bear in mind that these deals could expire or sell out before Prime Day ends the night of July 13th.

Govee Neon Rope Light, RGBIC Rope Lights with Music Sync, DIY Lighting Mode, Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, 10ft LED neon Lights for Bedroom, Living Room, Gaming Decor (Not Support 5G WiFi)

Govee's Neon Rope Light (10-foot) can transform any scene into a colorful, animated environment. It features customizable lighting &quot;sections&quot; and can twist or turn into any shape.

Amazon

$79.99
 

Govee TV LED Backlights for 75-85 inch TVs, 16.4ft RGBIC WiFi DreamView T1 TV Backlights with Camera, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, RGBIC LED Lights for TV with Scene Mode, H6199

Govee's Immersion Backlight matches your TV's on-screen content for colorful, immersive bias lighting. It's the most affordable TV backlight to offer such a feature.

Amazon

$109.99
 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »