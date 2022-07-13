Buying Guides
News

Our 5 Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals (Day Two)

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

| 3 min read
The Prime Day logo over a SanDisk Extreme SSD
Amazon, SanDisk

We’re on the last legs of Amazon Prime Day, but the deals keep on flowing! We’ve sifted through the best Prime Day discounts to find our favorite deals, including some for home appliances, music, and file storage.

Bear in mind that these deals may expire or sell out before Prime Day ends on the night of July 13th. And for more deals, check our huge roundup of the very best Prime Day deals.

Table of Contents

Enjoy Your Music In Quiet Comfort
Store or Back Up Files on an Extreme SSD
Get Into the Smoothie Game with an Awesome Blender
Start Reading Again with Amazon's Affordable Kindle
Get the Crap Out of Your Car with This Goo

Enjoy Your Music In Quiet Comfort

Few wireless headphones match the quality of Bose’s QuietComfort lineup. And it just happens that the QuietComfort 45, one of our favorite Bose headphones, is $100 off during Prime Day.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones use world-class ANC to silence any noisy environment. They’re perfect for studying next to a loud A/C unit, for example, or canceling out the sound of a plane engine. Pair that ANC with awesome sound, a Transparency mode (which brings in external noise), and a 25-hour battery life, and you’ve got an awesome pair of discounted headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones feature the perfect mix of high-quality sound, a comfortable form-factor, and world-class ANC.

Amazon

$329.00
 

Best Buy

$229.00
$329.00 Save 30%

Store or Back Up Files on an Extreme SSD

There’s nothing better than peace of mind, and SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD will give it to you—at least when you’re storing or backing up files. The Extreme Portable SSD is just four inches long and offers 2-meter drop protection with IP55 water-resistance.

Plus, it’s super fast. We’re talking 1000MBps write speeds over USB-C. This is the portable SSD you want on your keychain, bag, or carabiner, and it’s nearly half off during Prime Day.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive - SDSSDE61-2T00-G25

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water-resistance, plus USB-C file transfer for 1000MBps write speeds.

Amazon

$189.99
$459.99 Save 59%

Best Buy

$189.99
$349.99 Save 46%

Get Into the Smoothie Game with an Awesome Blender

Ditch your crappy old blender and upgrade to a Ninja. This awesome Ninja blender is just $70 during Prime Day, but it features a premium design with a powerful 1,000-watt motor and a 72oz pitcher that’s big enough for the whole family.

Use the Ninja blender to make smoothies, crush ice, or dice vegetables with speed and confidence. Oh, and since it’s dishwasher safe, you don’t have to worry about scrubbing this thing by hand.

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender with 1000-Watt Motor & 72 oz Dishwasher-Safe Total Crushing Pitcher for Smoothies, Shakes & Frozen Drinks, Black

This dishwasher-safe Ninja blender packs a 1,000-watt motor. It's perfect for making quick smoothies, chopping up vegetables, or crushing ice.

Amazon

$69.95
$99.99 Save 30%

Start Reading Again with Amazon’s Affordable Kindle

If you’ve struggled to get back into reading, maybe it’s time to try a Kindle. The Amazon Kindle stores all of your books in one place and provides easy access to an online bookstore. It packs a month-long battery life and, unlike older models, has a backlight for reading in the dark.

Amazon is selling the Kindle for just $45 during Prime Day. That’s an outrageously good deal on a comfortable, convenient E-reader.

Kindle - With a Built-in Front Light - Black

Amazon's Kindle makes it easy to browse and read millions of digital books and magazines, or listen to audiobooks.

Amazon


 

Best Buy

$89.99
 

Get the Crap Out of Your Car with This Goo

Of all the great Prime Day deals, this might be the underdog. A cheap bag of cleaning gel offers the easiest way to clean the cracks and crevices of your car or keyboard. It picks up dirt, dust, crumbs, and all kinds of nastiness that’s hiding in hard-to-reach places.

The cleaning gel is just $5.73 during Prime Day. Why not give it a shot?

Cleaning Gel for Car, Car Cleaning Kit Universal Detailing Automotive Dust Car Crevice Cleaner Auto Air Vent Interior Detail Removal Putty Cleaning Keyboard Cleaner for Car Vents, PC, Laptops, Cameras

This affordable cleaning gel makes it easy to get the dust, dirt, and crumbs out of your car or keyboard.

Amazon

$6.99
$9.99 Save 30%

