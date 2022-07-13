Motorola Teases the Razr 3’s Sleek New Design

While Samsung has led the charge with foldable smartphones, Motorola is following closely behind. We’ve seen several leaks of the new 2022 Moto Razr 3 over the last few months, but now, Motorola’s parent company Lenovo is giving us our first official glance at the new device.

Earlier this week, Motorola shared the first official teaser video of the Razr 3 in a blog post on the Chinese site Weibo. The video showcases the big outer display and a new clock widget, its dual rear cameras, and more.

Then, Lenovo’s head of mobile posted two live images of the phone in use, confirming all the leaks we’ve seen thus far. Motorola ditched the large notch and chin, added a bigger screen with smaller bezels, and looks to deliver something far closer to the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get too many details besides teaser images and video. That said, prior leaks suggest it’ll pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a bigger 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

Other specs include a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 13MP selfie shooter on the front, and a 2,800mAh battery. Judging by those specs, it’ll be one of Motorola’s most powerful phones.

We still don’t have any concrete details on pricing or a release date but assume it won’t be cheap. Considering we’re starting to see official videos and teasers from the company, a release date could be right around the corner.