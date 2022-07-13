Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
AVerMedia PW515 4K Ultra HD Webcam Review: High Quality, High Functionality
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla’s ‘Magic Dock’ Will Allow Other EVs to Use Its Superchargers

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
A photo of the Tesla Supercharger.
Tesla

Tesla’s Elon Musk announced plans to open up its Supercharger network to allow others EVs to charge at its stations back in 2021. And while the company has slowly done just that outside the U.S., the charging connector is a bit of a problem here, but Tesla has an adapter in the works.

Supercharger networks quickly expanded in the Netherlands, select regions in Europe did the same, and that’s because the CCS connector to charge vehicles is readily available around the globe. However, Tesla’s proprietary connector in North America makes things more difficult.

Instead of simply opening up its Supercharger network to other EV makers, Tesla needs to develop an adapter. We’ve heard about Tesla’s “magic dock” for a while, and now new reports are shedding light on how they might work.

Can You Jump-Start a Dead EV Car Battery?
RELATEDCan You Jump-Start a Dead EV Car Battery?

While some electric vehicle manufacturers want Congress to make Tesla’s plug the standard for EVs stateside, that will likely never happen. Especially with nearly every automaker building new EVs as fast as possible.

That aside, it looks like Tesla is getting ready to release its magic dock, making it simple for EV owners in the U.S. to use its Supercharger network. You can’t have adapters sitting at stations, as people would steal them. Instead, it sounds like the magic dock will integrate into the charging station, and users get to choose which end to use. Either Tesla’s proprietary charging plug or pull the entire device off the charger and use the dock adapter end.

Tesla magic dock mock-up

The image above is nothing more than a quick mock-up, but the source claims it represents an actual product they’ve seen photos of. Rather than have a weird adapter, the entire contraption docks into the adapter to streamline the experience. It’ll likely release the full dock after a non-Tesla driver selects the charging stall and pays through the mobile app, which will also prevent theft.

We’ve heard the term magic dock before, but how and when Tesla does things remains a mystery until further notice.

via DriveTesla Canada

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »