News

Someone Hacked ‘Doom’ Into ‘Doom II’ And You Can Too

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Doom in Doom II
kgsws on YouTube

Doom is one of those all-time classic games that’s never going away, especially considering you can play it on a $4 Raspberry Pi Pico computer or on select smart refrigerator displays. But did you know you can play Doom inside of Doom II?

While many fans probably know you can play the first two games inside of Doom: Eternal, this next hack kicks things up a notch. A YouTuber named kgsws, recently demonstrated how he managed to hack Doom to run Doom, and it’s fantastic.

In a quick video you can see below, the YouTuber used an exploit in the DOS version of Doom II to run a modern port of the original Doom. It’s playable on a virtual display in a map he created for the second title. It’s a Doomception.

Better yet, the YouTube channel then managed to get four instances of the original Doom game running simultaneously, on four different walls, all inside of Doom II.

It’s safe to say we’ve pretty much seen it all now. Doom can go anywhere and everywhere. If you’re interested in trying it yourself, that’s an option, too. Thankfully, kgsws posted the code on GitHub, allowing anyone to try it. Keep in mind that there’s no sound on the OG game, but it’s still fun to play.

It’s worth noting that both games are running simultaneously while also independent from one another. As a result, the YouTubers suggest upwards of 16GB of RAM on a PC for the best experience. Make sure you get the DOS version of Doom II on Steam, and you’re all set.

