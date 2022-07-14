Nanoleaf Launches a Limited Edition Ultra Black Triangle Set

In celebration of its 10th year anniversary, Nanoleaf today announced an all-new set of limited-edition Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. While Nanoleaf makes some of the best smart light products, some don’t like the weird white shapes on the wall when they’re turned off, but now you don’t have to.

We love Nanoleaf panels here at ReviewGeek, and the Elements Woodgrain panels somewhat solved our complaint of having unattractive white plastic panels on the wall. However, the wood panels only do shades of white, not full colors. The new limited edition black Nanoleaf gives you the best of both worlds.

Don’t get me wrong, as long as your Nanoleaf is on, they’re amazing, but not so much once you flip the switch off. If you get the new black panels, they’re still a sleek statement piece on the wall.

The new Nanoleaf Ultra Black panels come with all-black parts, mounting plates, power cables, and more, giving it a sophisticated and clean look. Then, like any other Nanoleaf panel, you’ll enjoy all sorts of lighting scenes, animations, and more once you turn them on.

Based on the initial images, the contrast between the black panel borders and colors instantly makes these look great. The press release states that the new Ultra Blacks are sleeker, thinner, have more mounting options to let your imagination run wild, and even work with other shape kids.

Basically, you have more options than before in a package that looks even better. Unfortunately, these are limited-edition, and we doubt Nanoleaf will have many available. We hope this is just a test run and becomes a regular option because these would look great on my wall.

The limited edition Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles 9-panel kit is available from July 14th for $220. The standard white 7-panel kit costs $200, making this a pretty good price. And while it’s more expensive than the Govee competition, Govee’s Hexa panels aren’t black.

Additionally, Nanoleaf offers additional 3-panel expansion packs for $69.99 if you need a few extras. Grab yours quick before they’re all gone. If you’re still on the fence, check out our full review.