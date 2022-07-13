Buying Guides
These Nanoleaf Prime Day Deals Will Light Up Your Smart Home

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
A set of Nanoleaf Shapes panels on a living room wall.
Nanoleaf

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming to a close, but you still have time to save big on the best Prime Day deals. And yes, that includes deals on Nanoleaf smart lighting products. Nanoleaf is slashing prices by up to $50, but you only have a few hours to take advantage of these sales.

Here are the best Nanoleaf deals available during Prime Day:

Nanoleaf smart lighting products are compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Most products feature over 16 million color options, with customizable “sections” that can show different colors of light. These products are also dimmable, support Razer Chroma, and have built-in “music modes” that flash to match external sound.

I strongly suggest grabbing a Nanoleaf Shapes or Lines product if you’re not familiar with the brand. These are Nanoleaf’s flagship products, and they’re an awesome example of Nanoleaf’s quality, customizability, and versatility.

Nanoleaf Shapes

Lighting can be more than simple bulbs and lamps. Get creative with these amazing light panels from Nanoleaf.

Amazon

$179.00
$199.99 Save 10%

Nanoleaf Lines WiFi Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights Starter Kit (9 LED Light Lines)

Build exciting shapes and scenes with these Nanoleaf Line lights. The feature over 16 million color options, Razer Chroma integration, and controls for each segment of light.

Amazon

$169.99
$199.99 Save 15%

