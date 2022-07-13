These Nanoleaf Prime Day Deals Will Light Up Your Smart Home

Amazon’s Prime Day is coming to a close, but you still have time to save big on the best Prime Day deals. And yes, that includes deals on Nanoleaf smart lighting products. Nanoleaf is slashing prices by up to $50, but you only have a few hours to take advantage of these sales.

Here are the best Nanoleaf deals available during Prime Day:

Nanoleaf smart lighting products are compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Most products feature over 16 million color options, with customizable “sections” that can show different colors of light. These products are also dimmable, support Razer Chroma, and have built-in “music modes” that flash to match external sound.

I strongly suggest grabbing a Nanoleaf Shapes or Lines product if you’re not familiar with the brand. These are Nanoleaf’s flagship products, and they’re an awesome example of Nanoleaf’s quality, customizability, and versatility.