Hyundai Ioniq 6 Doubles as a “Mobile Studio” and Packs Plenty of Range

This week Hyundai hosted its global premiere event for the Ioniq 6 electric vehicle, and there’s a lot to like. The South Korean brand revealed several impressive specs, including its Tesla-challenging range, not to mention a “personal mobile studio” inside that’ll double as a home office.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the brand’s second electric car and looks to build on the success of the Ioniq 5 crossover. With the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, the designers took inspiration from old 1930s Streamliner vehicles, but nothing about this vehicle is old. In fact, it’s just the opposite, and the interior has all sorts of fancy features for the modern era and busy professionals.

First up is driving range and charging, which are wildly important for EV buyers. Hyundai claims the Ioniq 6 will offer an estimated 379 miles per charge with the bigger battery pack, topping the Tesla Model 3 Long Range, which only gets around 374. Then, Hyundai has a smaller, more affordable battery option in the works.

As for charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 supports 400 and 800-volt fast charging and says the car can charge from 10-80% in under 18 minutes, as long as you use a fast charging station.

Hyundai’s new streamliner EV will be available in two main battery and drivetrain options: a 53kWh battery with rear-wheel drive. Or, buyers can select the long-range 77.4kWh RWD or AWD (all-wheel drive) model.

Those who opt for the more expensive configuration will enjoy a fast 0-60mph time of under five seconds, thanks to the high power output numbers.

Hyundai outfitted the interior with a slew of LEDs capable of displaying 64 different interior colors, and you can pre-set six of your favorites. Additionally, they’ll brighten as you accelerate, just for fun, plus help you keep speeds under control.

Speaking of the interior, every aspect of the design has a purpose. Similar to the Ioniq 5, the new Ioniq 6 has the same V2L (vehicle to load) reverse charging system to power anything and everything. We’re talking about using the car’s battery to power a fridge, laptop, or an entire mobile studio.

In fact, during the press event, Hyundai’s head of design SangYup Lee said the vehicle could double as a “personal mobile studio” for those working from home or on the go. Inside, you’ll find dual 12-inch displays—one behind the steering wheel and another front and center for infotainment or work. There’s even a Notes app built into the software.

The center console has a “bridge type” design, perfect for placing a laptop on for work. You’ll find four USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and the vehicle to load system means there are 12V AC outlets to power various devices.

Production on the Hyundai Ioniq 6 starts in Q3 for the Korean market, then Europe, and we’re hearing it’ll be available sometime in 2023 in the United States. Unfortunately, we still don’t have any details regarding the price tag.