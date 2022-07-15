Multiplayer ‘Wordle’ Arrives as an Official Board Game

You’ve talked the talk, but are you ready to prove that you’re the best Wordle player? This October, Wordle: The Party Game launches for just $19. The official board game supports up to four players and lets you go head-to-head with friends or family over and over again.

The rules in Wordle: The Party Game are pretty simple. One player chooses a secret five-letter word, and the other players need to figure out that word (on their own) with as few guesses as possible. The gamemaster also places yellow and green blocks on players’ cards to highlight any letters that belong in the final answer.

Every incorrect guess adds up, and after four secret words, the player with the fewest wrong guesses wins. But you aren’t stuck playing Wordle: The Party Game just once per day. You can play it as many times as you’d like, and there are even some unique game modes (fast mode, timed mode, and team mode) to help stretch the fun.

If this is how The New York Times plans to make money on Wordle, I sure ain’t complaining. You can still play Wordle for free despite the fact that it was purchased by the NYT, and notably, you can now sync your Wordle stats across devices using a free NYT account.

Pre-orders for Wordle: The Party Game are now available for $19. The board game ships October 1st, giving you a solid month to hone your skills before the holidays.