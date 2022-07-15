Buying Guides
Forget Windows 11, Windows 12 Might Be On the Way

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Microsoft

It sounds like Microsoft is preparing to reshuffle its entire Windows update release schedule again. While Windows 11 is new and exciting, Windows 12 may arrive in 2024. According to a new report from Windows Central, the company is moving away from yearly feature updates and back to big releases every three years.

Remember when we thought Windows 10 would be “the last version of Windows.” Apparently, that’s no longer a thing. Microsoft initially moved away from its three-year cycle with the release of Windows 10 in 2015 and had a plan of offering Windows as a service, offering substantial updates twice a year.

Then, in the summer of 2021, Microsoft confirmed its new Windows update cadence would be once a year. And while that’s helpful for IT staff having to update systems, it also means slower annual updates for regular users. For example, we’re still waiting for the Windows 11 22H2 update coming later this year.

Microsoft Finally Tackles the Windows App Store's Biggest Problem
RELATEDMicrosoft Finally Tackles the Windows App Store's Biggest Problem

With the shift back to a significant update every three years, we can expect a big new release in 2024 to follow up on the current release of Windows 11. And considering the rebrand to 11, many already suspect it’ll be known as Windows 12.

We could see Microsoft go with a Windows 11.1 or 11.2 branding, but that’s doubtful. The report states that Microsoft has canceled the big 23H2 annual update for 2023 and will instead work to continuously roll out new features throughout 2023 as it simultaneously develops the next version of Windows.

So, while major updates every three years may sound like a downgrade to some users, we can expect more updates, bug fixes, and feature drops throughout the year. Either way, Microsoft has yet to comment on the situation, but hopefully, things get cleared up soon.

via The Verge

