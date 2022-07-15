Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Review: Shining Bright
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) Tablet Review: Safe, Sturdy, but Slow
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Amazon Cuts Back on In-House Brands Due to Poor Sales

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An AmazonBasics box.
Koshiro K/Shutterstock.com

Amazon is reducing the number of products sold under its in-house brands, including AmazonBasics, Amazon Essentials, and Solimo. It’s a major shift in the company’s strategy, and according to the Wall Street Journal, it’s due to poor sales.

At the time of writing, Amazon offers over 250,000 products through at least 88 private-label brands. But inside sources tell the WSJ that a large portion of these products are on the chopping block. Additionally, Amazon executives have considered dissolving around 50% of its brands.

Poor sales seem to be the driving force behind this change. But external factors, like the economy, aren’t to blame. It appears that Amazon simply over-extended itself and lost its sense of focus in this area. After a review of Amazon’s private-label brands in 2021, former consumer chief Dave Clark reportedly told the private-label team that it should focus on easy-to-sell commodities, citing Walmart’s “Great Value” brand as an example.

In a way, it’s a return to form. Amazon initially launched the AmazonBasics brand in 2009, focusing entirely on commodity goods like rechargeable batteries. The race to offer an uncountable number of private-label brands only began in the mid-2010s, likely encouraged by the success of AmazonBasics.

But poor sales may not be the only factor here. Amazon’s private-label brands are constantly the subject of regulatory discussion, as many critics believe that the handling of these brands constitutes anti-competitive behavior.

How to Return Amazon Items Painlessly
RELATEDHow to Return Amazon Items Painlessly

Because Amazon is the world’s biggest digital storefront, it’s in a unique position to collect data on products and customers. It can then use this data to dominate a product category, such as rechargeable batteries, with low prices and highly-targeted advertising. Critics also claim that Amazon features its brands over competing products.

Still, regulatory pressure probably isn’t the driving force for Amazon’s decision. Nearly all retailers offer in-house brands, and sales data is often the deciding factor in what these brands sell. Additionally, if Amazon’s private-label brands are selling poorly, regulators would have a hard time making an anti-competitive case against the company.

If there’s anything to take from this story, it’s that Amazon failed to take over the world with its in-house brands. It seems that Amazon is still most successful as a retailer, not as a manufacturer.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »