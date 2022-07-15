Buying Guides
This LEGO 'The Office' Set Is a Perfect Gift for Dunder Mifflin Fans

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO 'The Office' Set
LEGO

The latest LEGO crossover may be the best one we’ve seen yet. The official LEGO Twitter account just confirmed a new The Office set based on the critically acclaimed NBC show everyone loves. If you’re a fan or know someone that is, this would be the perfect gift.

In epic LEGO fashion, the new The Office set is downright incredible and features all of our favorite characters, iconic moments, and scenes from the show. We’re talking about little minifigures of Michael Scott holding his “World’s best boss” coffee mug, Dwight and his stapler, Jim and the whole crew.

LEGO The Office all 15 characters
LEGO

There are 15 minifigures in the set, many holding items that reference the show and all the best aspects of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company building.

You’ll find Michael in his office, the conference room, Pam’s reception desk, and if you look close, much more throughout the highly detailed 1,164-piece set. It’s truly amazing. We all love Andy, but he isn’t included. However, LEGO says that’s because he’s off working on his “management skills.”

Honestly, the new LEGO The Office set looks worth every penny, even if you must declare bankruptcy to buy one. You’ll find phones, staplers, checks, whiteboards, computer monitors, pretzels, and everything in between scattered throughout the office floors. The attention to detail is quite impressive.

LEGO Ideas designer Jaijai Lewis has worked tirelessly on the set since 2014, and it finally came to life after getting well over 10,000 votes in the program.

This sweet new LEGO The Office set is available to pre-order from LEGO or Walmart for $119, and it’ll start shipping on October 1st, 2022. Get one from the link below for yourself, or snag one while you can, and give someone the perfect Christmas gift later this year.

LEGO Ideas 'The Office' Set

It’s happening! Everybody stay calm. LEGO has finally released an epic set of the hit show ‘The Office.’ Grab yours today for $119.

Shop Now
