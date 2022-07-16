Show Your Love for Windows XP With Microsoft’s New $60 Shirt

Those looking to show off their love for Windows will be happy to learn that Microsoft has a new clothing line out. Seriously. Microsoft recently launched its “Hardware” clothing collection, and in the mix is a retro Windows XP-inspired t-shirt for a cool $60.

If you’ve been looking for a Mustard yellow shirt with the classic and somewhat iconic Windows XP background with the green hills and blue sky on it, now is your chance to own one.

The nine-piece clothing collection has a little something for everyone, including shirts, hats, sweatpants, and even a denim jacket. And yes, denim is making a comeback.

While most designs center around the tagline, “creatively is in you, not on you,” the item above is a bit more specific. There’s a large Windows-style pixelated mouse cursor near the top right, and under it is that all-too-familiar Windows XP background wallpaper.

Here’s what Microsoft had to say about the partnership and collection in a blog post:

“This collaboration was fueled by openness, vulnerability, and the belief that often the most resonant ideas are built from the inclusion of diverse perspectives.”

Microsoft’s new Hardware clothing collection will start shipping in August, but if you want that vintage XP shirt, you better hurry, as two sizes have already sold out. Grab yours from the Hardware store, or get this 1985 MS Paint shirt to sport all summer.